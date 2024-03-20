It was too tempting for anyone not to try. At least one member of staff at the London Clinic, the hospital where Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January, tried to access the Princess of Wales's medical history, according to the British tabloid newspaper. Daily Mirror. “This is a serious security breach that is incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its impeccable reputation for treating members of the royal family,” an internal source at the institution told the newspaper.

The London Clinic has opened an internal investigation, but did not want to give details of the incident. It has limited itself to ensuring Mirror that “it firmly believes that all its patients, regardless of their social status, deserve complete privacy and confidentiality when it comes to their medical information.” Kensington Palace – residence of William and Kate Middleton, and as the entire administrative and communication apparatus of the Princes of Wales is called – has referred the matter to the internal management of the hospital.

Facade of the London Clinic medical center, where Kate Middleton was admitted, on January 17, 2024. Kin Cheung (AP)

The clinic, where King Charles III is also being treated for the cancer he suffers from, has been the establishment chosen for decades by members of the royal house and the British political class, for its discretion and privacy. Elizabeth II, and her husband Philip of Edinburgh, along with prime ministers such as Anthony Eden and Clement Attlee, have been part of her patient list.

It is not the first time that Kate Middleton has suffered interference in her health matters. In 2012, when the Princess of Wales had to be admitted to the Edward VII Hospital in London suffering from a severe episode of morning sickness, a practical joke by an Australian radio station had very painful consequences. A nurse who was deceived by two people from the station, posing as William of England's father and grandmother, ended up revealing Middleton's medical report. The scandal became global news, and the nurse, married with two children, ended up committing suicide.

The speculation that does not stop

The communication team of the princes of Wales explores, according to the newspaper The Times, the possibility that Middleton could make his first official public appearance on March 31, Easter Sunday. The video released this Monday by the tabloid The Sunwhich shows the princes of Wales in a farm shop in the town of Windsor, has had a certain calming effect in the British press, which has generally ruled that the image is enough to silence rumors and speculation about the state of Middleton's health or whereabouts.

The same does not occur in much of the international press and, above all, in social networks, where many have immediately questioned the authenticity of the sequence recorded by a citizen with his mobile phone and from his vehicle. , parked outside the shopping center that Guillermo and Kate supposedly visited on Saturday.

The public appearance on Easter Sunday, if it finally occurs, would be a new attempt to temper a credibility crisis managed in a disastrous way by those responsible for communications at Kensington Palace, and would not alter the original plans for Middleton to fully rejoin its public activity after the school holidays, starting next April 17.

