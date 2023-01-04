THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 4:45 p.m.



Hospital Mesa del Castillo completed the installation and commissioning of a photovoltaic plant last month. The consumption of renewable energy will thus increase “considerably and that of electricity and greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced,” the hospital reported in a statement.

“The facility is expected to produce 157,300 kWh annually. Mesa del Castillo will stop emitting more than 140 tons of CO2 per year into the environment. In addition, since the plates are installed on a canopy, the shadow they cast on the hospital machinery will help it function more efficiently,” the note added.

The solar energy project has been carried out with a partial subsidy from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan RD 477/2021, and managed by ESI Renovables. “With this step, Mesa del Castillo continues the path marked out towards the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations,” says the center.

Last year, the Murcia hospital obtained the renewal of its EMAS (Eco-Management and Audit Scheme) certificate, which helps organizations contribute to the development of a Circular Economy. Mesa del Castillo assures that during 2023 it will continue with its energy efficiency plan by remodeling the compressor room. Two new air compressors, a tank and two air filter batteries “will save 75% of energy, going from 150 to 35,000 Kwh. annual”.