He had been discharged two days earlier with a diagnosis of congestion: Jonathan Gaddo Giusti died of a heart attack at only 31 years

Absolute drama that will need investigations, the one that happened in the city of Prato two days ago. Jonathan Gaddo Giusti, a boy of only 31, died of a heart attack while he was at his home with his parents. Two days earlier he had been released from the hospital with a diagnosis of congestion. He has dozens of messages of condolence that have appeared on social media.

Dismay, amazement, anger and a lot, a lot sadness. These are the emotions that arise in becoming aware of what happened to a boy from only 31 years oldknown and esteemed by many in his city, in Prato.

This long and tragic story began in the night between 3 and 4 August past. Jonathan had accused a sickness and he had asked his parents to accompany him to the hospital.

There was already concern, but not enough to make one think of a so dramatic ending.

The doctors of the Prato hospital, after having visited him, kept him in observation for a few hours, before discharge him and send him home with a diagnosis of congestion.

For everyone, including Jonathan Gaddo Giusti himself, everything seemed to have ended there, even if he continued to accuse gods discomfort.

Two days after being discharged, so on August 6, a another illnesswhich however turned out fatal.

The anger of the mother by Jonathan Gaddo Giusti

To take him away forever, an illness that hit him during the night, probably a heart attack, as her wrote mom on Facebook.

They let my 31-year-old son die of a heart attack. Alone, at home, after a diagnosis of congestion.

These are the words that the woman wrote in a painful post on Facebook.

Now there you are question on how this tragedy could have happened. The Prosecutor has ordered aautopsy on the boy’s body, which will serve to understand the real causes of death and, at the same time, to establish whether more could be done to avoid it.

The same healthcare company has meanwhile activated the clinical risk procedureor ordered internal investigations.

Meanwhile, the most absolute pain invades an entire city, Prato, where Jonathan was known and respected by all, as shown by the lots of messages of condolence appeared on social media in recent days.