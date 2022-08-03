The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, promised to reinforce the specialties and services that are most depleted in the Hospital de la Vega Lorenzo Guirao, during a meeting held with the representatives of the Cieza Hospital Platform.

According to Juan Ortiz, spokesman for this group of citizens, “the president assured that the Pediatric service will be provided again in September and, for this, the Region will offer the corresponding places.” Another of the disappeared specialties is the socio-sanitary area, which has been operating in the Cieza Hospital since its opening, and from October six beds will be refurbished to offer the service again.

During the meeting, the president of the regional Executive also announced the hiring of new radiologists, as well as the increase in the home locations of these specialists during the 365 days of the year. On the other hand, López Miras clarified to the group of citizens that they are in negotiations to be able to offer a better service in Neurology, Rehabilitation and Dermatology, while negotiations will be resumed to build a Mental Health Center, improve Primary Care in the three municipalities of Area IX and boost health transport.