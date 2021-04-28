In another disturbing display of the progress of the second wave of coronavirus in the country, this Tuesday it was known that the intensive care area of ​​the Clinic Hospital it is already 100% occupied. Of this total, 60% of the people who are in the health center are infected with Covid-19.

Six out of ten admitted to the health center are infected with Covid-19. The rise in the cost of supplies forced the local authorities to ask for a increased budget to the Ministry of Health.

In addition, the rise in the costs of supplies meant that each of these internees in intensive care represents an outlay of between 90 thousand and 120 thousand pesos per day. This includes the increase in the price of the drugs that are used to treat patients, but also the disposable objects and everything related to an admission to intensive care.

Although 68% of beds are occupied in hospitalization, due to the collapse of intensive care the hospital issued a press release in which it indicated that from now on a triage will begin to evaluate which are the most critical patients and who will have to be referred yes or yes to the critical care sector. Although it will also continue to accompany those patients who are considered to develop an acute condition later on.

The intensive therapy of the Hoospital de Clínicas has an occupation of 100% and 6 out of 10 intrerandos is due to Covid. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

After a new record of 25,495 infections was known in the country and 516 deaths, in the last 24 hours, alarms began to ring about the health situation. From the Hospital de Clínicas José de San Martín they confirmed it is also busy almost 80% of intermediate therapies. There, too, more than 60% of patients have Covid.

Likewise, through a statement, they announced: “In relation to the high hospital demand caused by the second wave of Covid-19 and in light of the numerous requests for information, we make available a status of the current situation of the Hospital de Clínicas José de San Martín, which will be updated weekly “.

In turn, the hospital authorities reported: “It is important to clarify that almost 50% of the patients do not have medical coverage and the average hospital stay for patients with covid-19 is 17 days.

Faced with this situation, the hospital requested extra funds from the Ministry of Education, on which the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) depends. Laboratories that produce supplies for the treatment of patients with coronavirus have speculated, increasing the value of their products by 1,200%. This is because an increase in costs was enabled. Just this Tuesday, the Minister of Health Carla Vizzotti, announced that they will be able to price limit to the necessary supplies to attend the second wave of the pandemic.

Nor, in this year of pandemic, did the national and provincial governments take basic measures such as declaring laboratories of public utility and releasing patents for vaccines.