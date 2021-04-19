The hymn to Caravaca sounded again in the Basilica of Vera Cruz while the rector raised the Custody with the reliquary containing the ‘Lignum Crucis’. The Band of the Wine Horses yesterday celebrated its mass-offering to the Patroness in an act full of symbolism and remembrance for all those who died during the last year. Last year, the pandemic prevented the ceremony that annually brings together all the caballistas’ clubs in the basilica and that ends with the drawing of the order of participation in the race on the Cuesta del Castillo. On this occasion, there was no draw either, since the competition will not be held on the morning of May 2 either; but a mass of thanksgiving was celebrated at the Vera Cruz.

The act was loaded with symbolism for the memory of those who died in the last year, that there has been no race



The rector of the basilica, Emilio Sánchez, recalled during the homily all the work done to ensure that the celebration of the Wine Horses was declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco, “precisely the year that the race could not be held , it was won; this recognition was achieved that we can now share with the whole world ». The Greater Amazon, Carmen María Jorquera, and the Infant, María Marín, were in charge of carrying a large basket of flowers to the altar as an offering to the Vera Cruz. The president of the Wine Horse Band, Francisco Javier Gallego, and the Horseman of the Year, Eusebio López, led the representation of the horsemen, who were accompanied by the mayor, José Francisco García; the older sister of the Cofradía de la Vera Cruz, Mari Carmen López, and the representatives of the different festive groups.

Tears on the cheeks



During the mass, the tenor José Daniel Ansón and the soprano Mari Cruz Álvarez sang several works and, as is traditional, to end the ceremony, the Hymn to Caravaca de la Cruz was sung; a very endearing and moving moment, since it is the only occasion during the year in which it is sung with the presence of the Sacred Relic on the altar. At the beginning of the chorus, the priest raised the Custody that contains the reliquary with the ‘Lignum Crucis’, while the horsemen sang and, for more than one cheek, tears of emotion escaped from the memory of the experiences lived and in memory of those that are no longer there.