The Horse Whisperer: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 15 August 2023, at 21.30 (approximately) on Canale 5, The Horse Whisperer (The Horse Whisperer), a 1998 film based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Evans, directed by and starring Robert Redford is broadcast . But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

During a weekend, at dawn on a winter morning, Grace and her friend Judith venture up a steep snowy slope during a horseback ride. Unfortunately one of the horses slips and, going backwards, also drags Grace and her horse Pilgrim into a disastrous fall, down to the road below and just as a large truck with a trailer is arriving and runs over them. The consequences are tragic: her friend Judith and her horse die, while Grace, rushed to the hospital, is treated but have to amputate her leg.

Pilgrim is saved from death by exsanguination because so decides Annie, the determined mother of Grace, engaged editor in a fashion magazine. After the drama, Grace’s life changes dramatically. Now she can only rely on her crutches, and she falls into a deep depression. Meanwhile, Pilgrim, who was seriously injured, has become aggressive and completely unapproachable. Nonetheless, Grace’s mother insists she doesn’t want to put him down, seeing in her horse the only chance to make her daughter react, making her interest in her life again. In an Internet search, she learns of the existence of a cowboy and horse breeder, Tom Booker, who tends horses with extraordinary skill, assimilated to the skilled whisperers. At the first phone call he refuses, but when Annie shows up at her ranch in Montana, with Grace and her horse, he can only be interested in the request to help Pilgrim (and Grace).

The first approaches are in vain, but with patience, sensitivity and competence, Tom succeeds in the enterprise and “cures” Pilgrim; meanwhile he creates a deep bond with Grace, to whom returns the desire to ride and, consequently, the will to live. With Annie, Tom creates a deep understanding, and the two, despite mutual initial resistance, fall in love. Pilgrim recovered, the time comes to return to ordinary life, in their respective activities and, for Grace, to the old school of New York.

The Horse Whisperer: The cast

We have seen the plot of The horse whisperer, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Robert RedfordTom Booker

Kristin Scott ThomasAnnie MacLean

Scarlett JohanssonGrace MacLean

Sam NeillRobert MacLean

Dianne WiestDiane Booker

Chris CooperFrank Booker

Cherry JonesLiz Hammond

Ty HillmanJoe Booker

Kate BosworthJudith

Jeanette NolanEllen Booker

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Horse Whisperer on Live TV and Live Stream? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, 15 August 2023, at 9.30 pm (approximately) on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.