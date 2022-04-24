Caravaca already vibrates in the prelude to the Fiestas de la Cruz. The horse clubs filled the streets of the city with music and joy on the occasion of the Day of the Scarf, organized by the Bando de los Caballos del Vino.

The activities began at eleven in the morning, when the musicians tuned their instruments and began the parade through the city center. The horseman of the year, Eusebio López, and the Amazons, Carmen María Jorquera and María Marín, led the procession together with Francisco Javier Gallego, president of the Bando de los Caballos del Vino.

La Glorieta, decorated for the occasion, was the arrival point for the horse-riding clubs, who flooded this space with multicolored shirts and the music of charangas and batucadas. The good atmosphere and the best temperature did the rest; More than 6,000 bottles of cold Estrella de Levante beer, prepared by the organization, quenched as much as possible the thirst for celebration of the festeros. The little ones were able to enjoy the bouncy castles located in the center of La Corredera.

The rocks retired to their shelters to recover strength and to start the afternoon with renewed enthusiasm and more joy. The center of the city, the Gran Vía, welcomed the popular coffee served, as every year, by the Murcian brand Salzillo.

The festive cycle continues today with the Blessing Mass of the Flags and the Coronation of the Christian Monarchs. Last Friday night, the King’s Jura took place, organized by the Knights of Saint John of Jerusalem. The cloister of the Castle of Caravaca hosted the act, in which representatives of all the festive groups participated.

This Sunday, first thing in the morning, the Christian side will collect the festive witness to start the parade of ‘collection’ of the Christian Monarchs. At twelve noon, the celebration of the offering mass of the Christian Band is planned, in which the blessing of the Flags takes place. The Royal Basilica Sanctuary of Vera Cruz de Caravaca will host this celebration.