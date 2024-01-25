After having to repeatedly watch several videos about suicides, murders, dismemberments and rapes, he had a panic attack and asked for help. This employee, who worked as a content moderator at a company that provides services to Meta—owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp—was told to go to the fun floor (fun floor): a large games room located on one of the floors of the Glòries tower in Barcelona, ​​where the content moderation offices for the Californian technology giant are located. He sat, staring into space, in front of a ping pong table. The fun floor It didn't help him at all. On another occasion, his boss gave him permission, two hours after having another panic attack, to go see a company psychologist. She was on another floor, the psychology floor. He spent more than half an hour talking to her, getting everything out. When they finished, she told him that her work was very important for society, that they were all heroes, that he should be stronger. And that time had run out.

Content moderators are the ones in charge of leaving the Facebook wall or posts clean and peaceful. feeds of Instagram, platforms that millions of people use every day and who ignore that this dark part exists. These workers are the ones who decide whether or not to publish fake news or photographs that do not comply with Meta's policy. But they are also the ones who have to face the most brutal content: see it, evaluate it, censor it and, where appropriate, send it to the police.

In 2018, the company CCC Barcelona Digital Services installed itself in a dozen floors of the Glòries tower. The announcement was very well received by the Catalan authorities, since the subcontractor of this great technology company was joining the list of innovative companies installed in Barcelona, ​​and occupying part of a building that, due to the processeshad just lost the opportunity to host the headquarters of the European Medicines Agency.

The company began hiring people, especially young foreigners who spoke several languages, to moderate content from different markets. Last October, an investigation by The vanguard uncovered the conditions under which these moderators work. Previously, the Labor Inspection of the Generalitat began an investigation in 2021, and the following year imposed a fine of more than 40,000 euros on the company for deficiencies in the evaluation and prevention of psychosocial risks in the workplace. In 2020, the company was acquired by the Canadian Telus International, which assures that the accusations are false and that they have sufficient security measures.

This worker joined in 2018 and stayed until 2020, when he obtained medical leave due to his mental health problems. The company and the mutual insurance company described it as a common illness. “We then requested a change in contingencies, because his case fit perfectly into that of a work accident. The National Social Security Institute agreed with us, and the company appealed, thus activating the judicial process,” explains Francesc Feliu, partner at the Espacio Jurídico Feliu Fins law firm, specialized in health matters.

On January 12, the 28th Social Court of Barcelona dismissed the company's claim and ruled that the leave must be classified as a work accident. It is the first ruling that recognizes that the mental illness suffered by a content moderator is caused by his work. “Work stress is the sole, exclusive and undoubted trigger” of the disorders, points out the ruling, which is appealable. Feliu has about 25 more workers who are waiting for their illness to be recognized as a work-related accident, and in October he also filed a criminal complaint against the company denouncing the lack of safety measures.

The worker requests anonymity, because he is subject to strict confidentiality contracts, and prefers not to talk about how he feels or very personal topics, since the scars that this job left him are still open: he is having a hard time with the news coverage of the sentence, because they make him relive what he saw. “But at least this is encouraging more people to seek justice,” he notes.

When he started working at the company, he had no idea of ​​the violence of the videos he would have to watch. “They told me, but in passing, and then when you start you see that things are much, much worse…” she says. The lawyer explains that the work is well paid (about 2,400 euros gross per month, although there are salary differences between workers who are in charge of different markets, something that another firm has also taken to court), that no experience or training is required, and that attracts young foreigners: “They say 'look, that's cool, I'll work for Meta,'” explains Feliu. The affected worker points out that the illusions will soon fade: “People are not at all aware of what is happening. Before working there, I assure you that I did not know what humans were capable of.”

The workers' suspicion: they are training an AI

Feliu explains that at that time — “the conditions may have changed now,” he points out — the content moderators who had the best scores for their efficiency (there was a monthly evaluation of the workers) entered a high priority section. That is, they continued to receive videos of all kinds through one channel (normal publications, but also violent videos when they arose) and through another channel they exclusively received content (videos, photos or publications) where suicides and terrorist acts appeared.

In this section was the sentence worker: “Constantly seeing this makes you more sensitive to everything. After a while I couldn't even see a suicide letter,” he explains. You had to strictly follow Meta's policy, and often watch the videos to the end, several times and by different moderators. “For example, a live video of someone explaining that they wanted to commit suicide, you had to keep watching it, and you couldn't delete it or notify the police if you didn't see something in the scene that suggested suicide, a gun, an open window… “Sometimes they would suddenly take out the gun and shoot themselves, without you being able to do anything,” he laments.

To remove a video, they had to detail the decision well: “You had to rate the video by the worst thing that happened, according to a scale. If the video began with some type of violence, we had to wait to see if something more serious came out, such as murder, dismemberment, or sexual abuse, to rate it according to the most serious. If the most serious violence came out at the beginning, the system would let you eliminate it.”

This procedure has made them suspicious. “If after 10 seconds you already see that something is violent, why do you have to wait? You come to the conclusion that what they are doing is training artificial intelligence (AI), they are cannon fodder,” says Feliu. A spokesperson for the subcontractor, asked in this regard, does not clarify whether this project exists and refers to Meta.

About 2,000 people work in the company, after cuts at Meta caused the subcontractor's workforce to become thinner with an employment regulation file last year. The works council has not responded to this newspaper's questions, and the company has appealed the ruling. In a statement, Telus explains that, “thanks to the complete well-being program” in December of last year, sick leave had been reduced to 14% of the workforce, and that only “between 1% and 2%” were sick leave. work-related mental health.

The company explains that it has hired external medical support, that the team has a series of counselors at their disposal 24 hours a day, can request rest and emergency sessions whenever they see disturbing content, and has technology to blur videos or Turn off the sound if necessary. “Any suggestion that employees are constantly exposed to disturbing content for eight hours a day is false,” says the note, which ensures that the well-being of its workers is a priority. At trial, the company denied that there was a link between the affected person's mental illness and his work, and argued that he had gone to a psychologist when he was 16 years old.

The worker explains that, at the time he worked, there was a five-minute break timed every hour, during which he could not go out for air because just going down in the elevator would run out of time. The lunch break was 20 minutes, and they had activities such as yoga sessions and games, “but no specific monitoring” for employees who evaluated about 400 content each day.

Furthermore, the rotating schedules – one week in the morning, another in the afternoon, another at night – disturbed their rest, “which was already difficult due to nightmares.” “There were 25% of people systematically on sick leave, to which must be added all those who left work before taking sick leave,” recalls Feliu, who believes that the ruling and those that may come will help the company have to change things: “Content moderators are essential for social networks, but so are their conditions.”

