Stephen King It is considered one of the great teachers of terror and suspense, with more than 60 novels and hundreds of published short stories. Many of his works have been taken to the cinema, such as ‘It’, ‘El Gestandor’, ‘Count with me’, ‘Carrie’ and ‘Misery’winner of an Óscar award and a Golden Globe.

In addition, Stephen King himself has occasionally ventured as a screenwriter, producer and actor in some television series and movies. And it is that the writer is a cinema fan and usually Offer frequently about different premieres.

In this sense, Stephen King highlighted a series of horror in the late 2024. “If you like ‘From’ or ‘Lost’, I think you will enjoy this,” The writer wrote in a tweet before temporarily abandoning the social network, comparing fiction with two of the most popular productions of the 21st century.

With these words, Stephen King referred to ‘Teacup’, A terror series of 8 episodes that premiered in October 2024 and is available on a streaming platform. «It is strange, spooky, claustrophobic and terrifying. Be careful with the man in the gas mask, ”says the writer, who emphasizes that the Chapters are “short” – they educate 30 minutes – and “without filling”.









What ‘Teacup’ is about: synopsis and characters

‘Teacup’ is based on the novel ‘Stinger’by Robert R. McCammon, and tells the story of a diverse group of people living in an isolated ranch in the state of Georgia and They must join a mysterious threat to survive.

As the residents of this rural area discover the truth about several inexplicable events, they must face past problems and mutual resentmentsbeing forced to accept the harsh reality and join for the sake of his town, since, otherwise, all will end up annihilated.

‘Teacup’



ABC





The series, created by Ian McCulloch, has an outstanding cast that includes Yvonne Strahovski Like Maggie Chenoweth, Scott Speedman like James Chenoweth and Chaske Spencer Like Ruben Shanley. Other members of the cast are Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Emilie Bierre, Caleb Dolden, Luciano Leroux and Diany Rodriguez.

‘Teacup’ generated divided opinions in its premiere. Despite having Stephen King’s approval, part of the public and some media criticized his rhythm. «The series hides answers and scares in a frustrating way (…) It is evasive until total boredom (…) During the eight episodes all we do is wait, ”said ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

Where to see ‘Teacup’ in streaming

In any case, the creators of ‘Teacup’ decided Do not renew the series for a second season, coinciding with his arrival in Spain. Peacockthe streaming platform where fiction was released, made this unexpected decision.

However, its first and only season can be seen in Spain on another streaming platform, Skyshowtimewhere the eight chapters are available.