His breathing sounds as fast as if he had just played a football game, but in reality his body is motionless, he seems dead. The adrenaline comes from the shooting that occurs a few meters from where he is, lying on one of the main avenues of the city of Cali, in Colombia, while recording everything with his mobile phone.

Later, José Dávila gets up, walks in the middle of the darkness to where the medical mission is and in the middle of the noise nine more bullets are heard. Everything is chaos again in the La Luna sector, one of the most convulsed places in Colombia’s third most important city, since the national strike (general strike) began on April 28.

That raid leaves two people injured with gunshot wounds; one of them is a friend of José. Both donated medical supplies and food to those who keep the protests alive in that central sector of Cali.

“Detonations”

The mobilizations were called as part of the rejection of a tax reform proposed by the Executive of Iván Duque to Congress that, according to experts, would hit the pocket of the Colombian middle class in a forceful way.

The project was withdrawn by the national government, but eleven days later the protesters’ requests They have escalated to withdraw the health reform that is being carried out in the Congress of the Republic, implement peace accords, end police violence or prevent fracking, among the many demands that are heard in the streets.

In the once Branch of Heaven, the nights seem like hell. A journalist from the city, seasoned in reporting on war in the neighboring and troubled department of Cauca, says that only life in an armed conflict zone is like what he has lived in the last few days at home, a few blocks away. Moon.

Cars burned on the roads that border Cali. AFP photo

“As soon as the night comes, helicopter overflight begins, you hear the detonations, bursts. I had only felt the fear of the last nights one of the many times I was in Toribío, “explains the journalist who prefers to remain anonymous.

To understand better, it is enough to say that Toribío is a town in Cauca, nestled between two mountain ranges, that suffered 800 attacks by the extinct guerrilla of the FARC before the peace agreement with the government was signed in 2016.

Hence, Matilde Roldán, a housewife, is in emotional crisis because she does not know the war in the field, but he has lived the facts closely occurred in the nights of Cali since the protests began.

Helicopters also fly overhead during the day and ambulance sirens sound, but at night those sounds sharpen and rumble the discharges of firearms, the detonations, the accelerated steps, the shouts of “they are killing us.”

Regarding protests, according to figures consolidated by various groups and organizations, of the 47 victims of homicides during the demonstrations, 35 have taken place in Cali, especially between April 30 and May 3.

A group of protesters who set tires on fire while blocking roads during protests in Cali (Colombia). Photo EFE

The Ombudsman’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office lower these figures by 27 people killed during the days throughout the country, of which only 11 would be directly linked to the events, seven are “in verification” and there are nine that are not related to the protests.

Matilde’s voice, shaky and torn from screaming, was immortalized in a video that has circulated in fragments on social networks. It is seen that policemen throw stones at him to prevent him from continuing to record, her husband confronts them with harangues of “murderers”.

One of these agents, emboldened, turns and replies that he “doesn’t give a damn” if I see him. None of the cops carry their identification numbers in uniforms and wearing motorcycle helmets, which prevents them from being recognized.

Internet outages

The bullets, the explosions are always repeated in the same areas of Cali in the middle of the gloom. Sometimes they cut the power service and the internet signal is so weak that it became almost impossible to broadcast live like those that at the beginning of the marches showed the murder of a young graffiti artist who was participating in a vigil.

The neighbors assure that the cuts in those services are ordered by the Government and become a gag so that the world does not find out what is happening; but the Prosecutor’s Office, in official statements, has stated that, if there have been damages, it is precisely due to the damage that vandals have caused in that infrastructure.

As the day arrives, the official reports do not reflect the horror. The official figures of victims are outdated, and are disputed between official bodies and organizations that are on the ground documenting all the human rights violations that are being committed during these days.

With the sunrise, Cali plunges into a tense calm, for twelve days Its nearly three million residents hope that the next night will be a better night.

