The barricade system with folding bollards, installed after similar attacks in Europe, failed
The terror of vehicle attacks, more frequent to this day in Europe than in the United States, spread panic in a crowded New Orleans during New Year’s Eve, especially in its iconic French Quarter.
After quarter past three in the morning,
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#horror #mass #car #accidents #wreaks #havoc #Orleans
Leave a Reply