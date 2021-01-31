Drug trafficking cartels continue to wreak havoc among the population of Mexico, a country that cannot leave this scourge behind despite changes in governments and political promises.

The latest official report reveals that last year there were at least 7,000 disappeared in the country. This means that in the two years that Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been governing, the actions of drug trafficking 16,875 lives have already been claimed.

These figures are far from the promise he made to stop violence and dismantle the policy implemented by his predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto.

Since the so-called “war on drug trafficking” began in 2006, with the president Felipe Calderon, and that the different governments continued, there were 80,517 cases of disappearances in the country.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador could not control the advance of drug cartels. (DPA)

“2006 is a year of inflection in which the country begins a very sinister path and in which disappearance is one of the most despicable practices”Said the Undersecretary for Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas.

The report also explains that during 2020 559 clandestine graves were located in Mexico, in which 1,086 bodies were recovered, in the midst of a spiral of violence linked to the mafias that swarm in several states.

“The discovery of clandestine graves and recovered bodies remains, which is due to the iIncrease in organized crime activities, mainly to clashes “in three states: Guanajuato and Jalisco in the center-west, and Guerrero in the south of the country, according to Encinas.

Forensic experts work in a clandestine grave in the municipality of El Salto, in the state of Jalisco, where 245 bodies were found. (EFE)

In those states operates the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, who is involved in violent land disputes with other groups. Only in the municipality of El Salto, Jalisco, 189 bodies were found last year.

Identifying and returning these bodies to their families remains very difficult. Of the 2,395 bodies recovered since the current government took power in December 2018, 39% have been identified and almost 22% returned to their relatives.

Power fights and territory dominance

The López Obrador government maintained and in some cases increased the power of the Armed Forces to combat drug traffickers, just as Peña Nieto did, but did not manage to exile the great cartels that dispute drug trafficking to United Statess, a market that makes them huge profits.

An operation by the security forces against drug traffickers in Michoacán. (EFE)

On the contrary, several of these organizations fractured and small groups established themselves in other areas, further enlarging the territorial control by the cartels.

The internal fights of the organizations, the recruitment of adolescents and young people for the sale and trafficking of drugs, and the violent operations of the security forces combine so that there are such a number of disappeared.

The vast majority of those who die in these crashes end up in sinister mass graves. In recent years, groups of desperate parents have formed associations to search for their children.

In Mexico the number of homicides per inhabitant is also very high. Last year the total number of murders was 34,515, very similar to 2019, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

The killings between cartels increased. A group executed in Uruapan, the second most important city in Michoacán. (EFE)

Since President López Obrador took office, the homicide rate has remained at historically high levels of 29 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, a very high scale worldwide.

These figures rise notably on the border with the United States, where drug cartels operate. In Baja California, Chihuahua, Colima and Guanajuato, the homicide rate is 70 per 100,000 inhabitants. The border city of Tijuana registered more than 4,000 homicides in 2020, almost 12% of the national total.

Analysts point out that one of the challenges for Mexico in its relationship with the new US president, Democrat Joe Biden, will be the fight against drugs as the military strategy seems exhausted.

However, the new scenario does not seem entirely conducive if one takes into account that LÓpez Obrador seeks to end the Mérida Initiative, a cooperation agreement through which the United States provides security assistance to Mexico to combat drug trafficking.

General Salvador Cienfuegos, extradited by the United States and released in Mexico. (DPA)

Through this agreement, FBI groups and the anti-drug agency DEA operate in Mexican territory.

In December, after the capture in Los Angeles of the former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos on the part of DEA agents, who accused him of drug trafficking, Mexican legislators voted a legal reform that limits the performance of foreign agents in Mexico.

Cienfuegos was turned over to Mexico for an eventual trial, but was exonerated by the attorney general while the Mexican government released the DEA file on Cienfuegos, which was criticized by the US Department of Justice.

This action, according to specialists, will undermine Mexico’s relationship with the US security agencies, which could have an impact on the expansion of border drug trafficking.

Source: AFP, EFE and Europa Press

