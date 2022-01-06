A married couple shot in the neck and four children killed by bullets in their backs. All in bed and dressed in pajamas. That was the tragic scene reported by the authorities in a residence of Amityville, United States.

The crime, which occurred in the 70s, spread throughout the country and the world along with urban legends, alleged ghosts and some ‘breaks’ in the judicial investigation. It has even been the subject of films and fiction books about paranormal events.

The protagonists: the DeFeo family that he resided near 112 Ocean Avenue, but that on November 13, 1974, it was on the lips of all the neighbors and the media. That day they had been murdered; Only the oldest son, 23-year-old Ronald, who was nicknamed ‘Butch’, was alive.

Killer of his ‘own blood’

My father and mother were shot

Ronald worked in a car dealership and his father, with the same name, was one of the managers of the place, according to the information known by the newspaper ‘The New York Times’.

Apparently, his days did not have major shocks until when he returned from his work ‘he found’ his relatives in the early morning of November 13. In pajamas, in bed and without any apparent sign of struggle, according to the experts’ report, they had lost their lives.

The episode supposedly shocked Ronald so much that he ran out of his house to a nearby bar and came in shouting “my father and mother were shot.”

He repeatedly asked for help and some people who were chatting at the scene, in despair, rushed to accompany the young man to the scene of the crime and called the police.

The authorities, as the aforementioned media outlined in those years, searched everywhere for signs of the murderer. They even went to a diver to inspect a lake behind the property. However, the person involved had not fled. It was there. It was Ronald himself.

“I have nothing to say”, the young man mentioned to onlookers after being captured the next day. The researchers, in record time, had concluded that it was the only suspect and he would have put together a whole ‘theater’ to cover up the murder of his relatives.

The man was sentenced to life imprisonment, despite having revealed that his sister Dawn was the one who urged him to commit the crime. Little or nothing was accomplished by his attorney to support a theory of insanity as well.

Three murderers; a culprit

In recent years there have been many questions about the trial and conviction against Ronald. One of the critics is Ric osuna, film director and author of the book ‘The night the DeFeo died’. According to their investigations, the young man was not the only murderer.

“It was a cold-blooded murder. Point. No ghosts. No demons. Only three people in which I was one ”, Ronald wrote in a letter known to Osuna.

Why had he done it and who were the other two people involved? This was what the writer reconstructed from the hand of testimonies and visits to the imposing residence until he found a destroyed family environment.

Police removing bodies from Amityville home. On November 14, 1974, Ronald DeFeo killed his father, mother, two brothers and two sisters in their home. pic.twitter.com/m6w4osYLDo – Morbid World (@morbid_world) November 5, 2020

It was a cold blooded murder. Point. No ghosts

The DeFeo house, according to him, experienced days of domestic violence and that was the case on the night of the fateful outcome. Apparently, after his father’s abuse, ‘Butch’ chose to take refuge in the basement with his sister Dawn and another friend to consume psychoactive substances.

In the middle of the trance, the 18-year-old girl would have asked her older brother to kill her father to avoid more violence. They did so.

They arrived at dawn on November 13 to the room and shot him, but they also decided to end the life of his mother Louise, since the marriage was unconditional, according to the data collected by Osuna.

Dawn would have changed the initial plan of taking her little brothers to the grandparents’ house, and decided to shoot them with a rifle. Allison (13 years old), Marc (12 years old) and John (9 years old) died in their sleep.

Aware of what had just happened, Ronald faced his sister and shot her. Therefore, the four corpses lay in the house at 112 Ocean Avenue, without having alarmed the neighbors by the detonations of the bullets.

The police later discovered the bodies of 6 people, they were Ronald DeFeo, Sr., Louise DeFeo and four of their children: Dawn, Allison, Marc and John Matthew. All had been shot with a 35 caliber Marlin 336C rifle. pic.twitter.com/PmaBmPR2mp – glo ִֶָ 🥂 (@ialmostdowey) May 11, 2020

The third named person, ‘Butch’s’ friend, escaped and never responded to interview requests from the writer Osuna.

Another of the findings of the aforementioned investigation mentions that defense attorney William Weber would have received offers from publishers to translate his client’s story into a book and ‘bring the truth to light’.

“He promised ‘Butch’ that he would be out in two or three years and that he would be rich from the success of the book,” said Geraldine DaFoe, the killer’s wife. However, he would have remained in words because the life sentence was imminent.

Commercial exploitation of the murder

The DeFoe house was bought by Georges and Kathleen Lutz on December 18, 1975. According to the magazine ‘Vanity Fair’, the residence was used to generate income at the cost of paranormal stories from the hand of ghosts and spirits that roamed the rooms.

In fact, marriage Lorraine and Ed Warren, the ‘story hunters’, visited the property in 1976 and allegedly took photos of a ‘demonic boy’.

and all this leads us to possibly the most famous image of the story, the headline “Amityville Horror”. allegedly George Lutz took this photo late at night in his home, capturing what seems to be a small boy. it apparently bears a strong resemblance to the youngest DeFeo child pic.twitter.com/TwSlgovfo0 – MOVED TO @COSMICKOSMO LIKE A YEAR AGO WHY RU HERE (@FayeOswin) July 28, 2019

The terrors, after so long, seem to be forgotten after the three floors with a Dutch colonial architecture were sold again in 2017 for 650 thousand dollars, according to the newspaper ‘Daily Mail’.

Although the space is still valid, no one remains of the family. Ronald or ‘Butch’ died with 69 years behind bars of a correctional facility in the state of New York, United States, on March 15, 2021.

He left this world solely responsible for the death of his loved ones.

