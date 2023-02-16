“Provocative visual effects” plus “lurid sexuality and violence” made this film a twisted gem acclaimed by critics and viewers alike.

The director Julia Ducournau surprised at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when he presented “Titane”, a risky bet that shook viewers and critics. However, the director is no stranger to this type of attention, since only a few years before she premiered, in the same space, one of her most disturbing films. Her disruptive vision prompted her to structure a narrative as twisted as it is little explored: cannibalism.

We talk about “Voracious” (titled “Raw” in English), a film framed in the horror genre which, according to the BBC, included scenes so strong that some viewers even felt like vomiting and others withdrew due to the explicitness of the content. What is it about? Next, we tell you more details.

What is “Voracious” about?

This reads the synopsis of “Voracious”: “Strict vegetarian Justine (Garance Marillier) encounters a decadent, ruthless and dangerously seductive world during her first week of veterinary school.”

Desperate to fit in, she strays from her principles and eats raw meat for the first time. The young woman soon experiences terrifying and unexpected consequences as her true self begins to emerge.”

What does the review of “Voracious” say?

“Voracious” currently has a 93% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience gave it a 76% rating. Based on this, the portal indicates the following as a consensus:

“The lurid violence and sexuality of ‘Raw’ lives up to its title, but is anchored in an immersive atmosphere and deep symbolism that lingers long after the provocative visual effects wear off.”

“Voracious” and its critical approval. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes Capture

Where to see the movie “Voracious”?

“Voracious” can be seen on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, you should find out if the title is available for your region.