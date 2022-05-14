Guadalajara Jalisco.- continues the terror in MazamitlaJalisco, because they arise again shootings Come in armed civilians and policemen in the municipality, which has caused tourists and residents to take refuge in their cabins on the night of May 13. No injuries or deaths reported..

The events occurred in Kilometer 39 of the road to Tuxcuecawhere there were clashes between armed civilians and elements of the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA)at approximately 2 in the morning.

“This morning there was a security incident on the highway that leads from Tuxcueca to Mazamitla, the Secretary of State Security informs that it maintains its surveillance and patrol in the area, in coordination with the federal and municipal authorities.” mentioned the Secretary of Security Jalisco.

For its part, last night the General Prosecutor of the Republic acknowledged what happened, as well as his participation and commented that an investigation folder has already been opened by the Seizure of 36 firearm cartridges and chargers, as well as vehicles, although no person was detained.

It should be remembered that it was less than 15 days ago that the violent events took place in Mazamitla, on May 1, where there were clashes, shootings and blockades, which ended with the lives of at least four people, including one of the leaders of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and the arrest of one more.

It should also be remembered that the state governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, declared that these events were isolated events, clashes between criminal groups only, but unofficial sources revealed that among those who died in the confrontation on May 1, was a tourista Chef of Name Christian Lief.



