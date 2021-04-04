“We have seen monstrous crimes in the Suburban deep but one does not stop being scared by what happens. “Thus, a policeman from the Party of General Rodriguez was trying to articulate the words to describe the macabre crime of a man who raped repeatedly his three granddaughters. One of them, aged 14, is pregnant.

The pervert had been denounced before the Justice for his own partner Although it is not yet clear when the woman learned of the atrocities that the individual did to the girls. It was stopped last Wednesday in the Buenos Aires town of General Rodríguez by police officers.

General Rodríguez Women’s Police Station where the couple of the detainee who raped their daughters made the complaint.

The 53-year-old woman went to the Police Station for Women and the Family of that municipality of Greater Buenos Aires to report her husband. According to the woman herself, the man had sexually subdued three of her granddaughters and that one of the victims was currently pregnant due to these attacks. It was not reported for how many months.

The investigators of the prosecution suspect that this last fact was the trigger for which the pedophile’s partner would have decided to file the complaint with the Police. What they are still investigating in the Justice is that yes as a result of the pregnancy, the minor under 14 years counted for first time the constant outrages of her grandfather or if the woman knew it beforehand, being an accomplice of the aberrations that she herself described.

Once the girl spoke about the rapes, his two sisters, one also 14 years old and another 17, they were also encouraged to speak and They confirmed that they had also suffered sexual abuse on repeated occasions and in ways by their grandfather.

The subject has 42 years He lived with his wife in a very humble prefabricated house in Barrio Güemes, in the west of Greater Buenos Aires. At the back of the land there was another precarious little house where the detainee took the girls to insult them.

It is in that place where the investigators of the Party Prosecutor’s Office, supported by members of the 1st section General Rodríguez, they captured the suspect. Now they are gathering evidence to support the accusation.

Dr. Gustavo Buscaglia, from Functional Unit N ° 9 –specialized in Family and Gender Violence- of General Rodríguez, intervened in the case, which was entitled “Aggravated sexual abuse”.

MR