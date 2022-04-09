Thousands of people trying to escape from one of the hottest regions of the war in Ukraine have been passing through the station in the city of Kramatorsk for weeks. The influx of passengers has been increasing in recent days as the authorities begged civilians to seek refuge outside this area, where a toughening of attacks by the invading Russian forces was expected, but this Friday that trip was brutally truncated. Nate Mook, 40, CEO of World Central Kitchen (WCK), the NGO led by Spanish chef José Andrés, passed through the station two minutes before the terrible attack that killed at least 52 people. “I was driving with a colleague from the organization to load flour,” says Mook over the phone, “and we saw a lot of people at the station.” They talked about the number of trains that needed to arrive so that everyone could flee to a safer part of the country. “Two minutes later,” Mook continues, “we heard between five and 10 explosions.” They ran to the warehouse in search of the bunker. They didn’t know where the bombings were coming from.

WCK goes daily to the Kramatorsk station to feed and drink those waiting to leave the Russian bomb-hit eastern fringe of Ukraine and head west. They talk to them. Around 8,000 people were able to leave by train just one day before the attack. The majority, at least lately and according to what they say next to the train tracks, do not go across the border to leave the country, but rather to places without violence within their own territory. Shortly after the attack, Mook returned to the station with his WCK team. Now they knew that the bombs had hit the place where so recently they had been carrying out their work assisting hundreds of families.

“What we saw was catastrophic, the impact [del ataque] it was horrible,” continues Mook. The emergency teams and firefighters had rushed to attend to the victims and put out the fire. The cars were still on fire, the damage was enormous: glass on the floors and unexploded projectiles. Ambulances took injured people to hospitals; others were cared for right there. “In one of the cars there was a person who had burned to death,” Mook recalls seeing, “and on the station platforms, many bodies.”

Ukrainian military and emergency teams attend to victims after the attack on the Kramatorsk railway station in Donbas. ANATOLII STEPANOV (AFP)

This American businessman and producer is one of those who saw the tail of a missile on the green of a lawn near the train station with the phrase written in Russian “for our children”. This was translated by a local employee. “The damage was everywhere, on the station platforms, but also in the surrounding buildings,” continues Mook. He finally admits that he is still shaken by the attack, but declares himself, insists on it in the talk, “lucky” in relation to all those who lost their lives.

Disrupted delivery of medical supplies

The strong explosion surprised the UNICEF team, the UN agency for children, who was in the Kramatorsk health department building around 10:30 am on Friday. The station in the Ukrainian city, located less than a kilometer away from where they were, had been attacked and the messages that immediately reached the phones of members of the local administration, to whom they were delivering medical supplies, reported the tragedy.

Everyone left the building, and the Unicef ​​team, in which there was no doctor, returned, without having completed the delivery of kits of hygiene and water, medical materials and medicines, to Dnipro, about 250 kilometers away, where the base of operations in the region of this UN agency dedicated to children is located. “We condemn in the strongest terms the attack on the Kramatorsk railway station in Ukraine,” said Murat Sahin, Unicef’s representative in Ukraine, in the statement released on Friday. “We don’t know yet how many children have been killed or injured in this attack, but we fear the worst.” According to the mayor of Kramatorsk, about 4,000 families were at the station at the time of the attack, and the 52 fatalities included five children. More than a hundred people were injured.

Unicef ​​closed its office in Kramatorsk on February 23, the eve of the Russian attack on Ukraine, and the agency’s last worker left there two weeks ago, but they have continued to deliver medical supplies to the city. Last week they transported some 50 tons of vital supplies to this city, but the truck that arrived this Friday had been waiting for two days since it was considered a “high-risk delivery,” according to the organization’s spokesman, Juan Haro. In Transcarpathia, in southwestern Ukraine, where Haro is located, they have received refugees leaving from Kramatorsk and other cities in the country in recent weeks, but Thursday’s train from there was suspended without clarification of the reasons. .

Ukrainian policemen next to one of the victims of the Russian attack on the Kramatorsk train station. ANATOLII STEPANOV (AFP)

Jean-Clément Cabro, coordinator of the medicalized trains of Médecins Sans Frontières, left the attacked station just a few hours before the attack took place, aboard one of the organization’s three wagons that cross the country. Two are used to transport hospitalized patients, the third is for medicines, doctors and medical supplies, water and food. “On this last trip we have transferred 40 patients from Kramatorsk, and on the previous one another 17. There were mostly wounded,” he explains by phone. “At the station they were waiting mainly women and children, mothers breastfeeding their children, grandmothers, also teenagers. These were entire families, with only one piece of luggage. I will not forget those people who were waiting to be evacuated”, he relates.

Nerve point in the evacuation of civilians to the west of the country, the bombing of the Kramatorsk station, which the Russian authorities deny that their troops have committed, hit two waiting areas outside and a platform, according to reporters from Washington Post They entered the scene moments later. A trail of bodies and wounded crowded the station where members of the Ukrainian Army, police and volunteers tried to offer help. “There are so many bodies, there are children, they are just children,” a woman shouted in one of the videos broadcast of the tragic scene.

With information from Andrea Aguilar Y lola iron.

