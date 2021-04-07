The stories about genocides and violence in Africa many times they seem to be naturalized and somewhat common. Even, due to lack of official information, your real data is diluted or lost and ends up being just a little news that is overlooked.

But when you can talk about the horrors that its inhabitants lived or are experiencing, the pain becomes much more intense, tangible and real. 27 years after the genocide in Rwanda, the memory of horror is on the surface again.

Even today, more than a quarter of a century after the genocide there are data that are still not accurate and that it probably costs a lot (or that it is almost impossible) to know with total precision.

Between 500,000 and 1 million people are believed to have been killed and it is estimated that between 250,000 to 500,000 women were raped.

The truth is that this genocide that took place between April 7 and July 15, 1994 was the attempted extermination of the Tutsi population, at the hands of the hegemonic government of the Hutu ethnic group, in Rwanda. And it is estimated that 70% of the Tutsis were killed.

Images of boys killed during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, at the Memorial in the capital Kigali. Photo: EFE

The responsibility for the attacks is still controversial today and it is presumed that they could have been in the hands of a Tutsi rebel group, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) or even the extremists of the “Hutu Power”, who were opposed to negotiating with the RPF.

How did it all start?

The mass murders of the Tutsi population by the Hutus began after the April 6, 1994 attack on Rwandan President Juvénal Habyarimana and Burundi President Cyprien Ntaryamira, both Hutu.

They died together, when the plane they were traveling in was shot down with two missiles launched from the ground the plane where they were traveling.

But to better understand the motivations that led to this genocide, one must go back in time and go to the time when Rwanda was submitted to the colonial power of Belgium.

Map and timeline, with key figures, on the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. / AFP

Historical racism

On this point, it is important to understand how Rwandan society was formed and the motivations that made these tragic events possible.

Rwanda was under the colonial power of Belgium from the 19th century and it was the Europeans who established a racist social system, organizing society into castes.

This they achieved from an ancient distinction within the Banyarruanda ethnic group, the Bantu people, to which almost the entire population belongs. But within her there was no specific ethnic or linguistic feature that differentiated them.

This is how the Tutsi minority (barely 15% of the population) established itself as the dominant caste and the Hutu majority (the remaining 85%) as the subordinate caste, and was even subjected to forced labor regimes. All of this led to a escalation of hatred and social distances within the Rwandan population.

It was prior to independence and during Belgian rule in this African country that institutions were dominated by Europeans in alliance with the Tutsi minority.

Skulls of some of the people killed in the Rwandan genocide, in the museum that remembers them in the capital of that country. Photo: AP

In 1961 Rwanda declared its independence and abolished the monarchy, constituting a republic. This facilitated the dominance of the Hutu majority until 1994, where after the genocide, both castes were officially eliminated.

One hundred days of massacres

It was one of the cruelest genocides of the 20th century after World War II. The sexual violence was also egregious.

According to the United Nations (UN) in Rwanda in 1994 there were approximately 7 million people, divided into three ethnic groups: the majority Hutu and the minorities Tutsi and Twa.

When Belgium seized power in Rwanda, it gave benefits to the Tutsi minority considering that they were the most racially similar to Europeans, giving them better jobs and control of the country, shared with the Belgian crown.

Following the attack on the presidents of Rwanda and Burundi, the rebellious Tutsis were immediately blamed for carrying it out and local radio stations urged the massacre that would eventually occur.

The next day, April 7, 1994, Prime Minister Agathe Uwilingiyimana and Belgian UN soldiers were assassinated by government forces.

This led to Belgium and other countries withdrawing their troops from the country, leaving the way clear for the slaughter. Also the Catholic Church and the UN were questioned during those days for what is believed to have maintained a passive or complicit position before the massacres, by not intervening.

The killings took place throughout Rwanda during this time. Most Hutu had very precarious weapons, like machetes, but this did not prevent them from carrying out the genocide.

Refugee boys from Rwanda beg soldiers from neighboring Zaire to cross the bridge to find their mothers, in a 1994 image. Photo: AP

Humanitarian operation

It was only on June 22, two and a half months after the murders began, that the Security Council authorized French forces to send a humanitarian mission called Operation Turquoise, which would be in charge of saving hundreds of civilians in the southwest from Rwanda.

But the killings did not stop until well into July 1994, when the RPF took military control of the entire country.

Previous killings in Rwanda

Although it was the most serious, that of 1994 was not the only massacre that took place in this African country nestled in the Great Lakes region of the continent.

After the First World War and the subsequent gradual decolonization of Africa by the Europeans, the most notorious hostilities between the Hutus and Tutsis began in the mid-1950s. By 1959 hundreds of Tutsis had been murdered.

When Rwanda gained independence from Belgium in 1961, thousands of Tutsis sought asylum in neighboring countries. And from there they began to organize and prepared attacks against the Hutus and the government of the day, killing thousands of civilians and causing large number of refugees.

By the late 1980s, nearly half a million Rwandans were refugees in neighboring countries, such as Uganda, Burundi, Zaire, and Tanzania. And it was around 1988 that the RPF was founded in Uganda, made up mainly of exiled Tutsis who had participated in the resistance.

In 1990 the RPF launched the largest attack (to date) on Rwanda since Uganda. And the Tutsis living in Rwanda were considered traitors.

Rwanda today

This African country today is governed by the president Paul kagame, of origin and connection with the Tutsi aristocracy, although he emphasizes that he considers himself Rwandan rather than Tutsi. Kagame has been in power since March 2000.

Remnants of the genocide still linger in Rwandan society 27 years later.

Although the great poverty that hit the country after the genocide was partly overcome, reconciliation between the two ethnic groups is still far from being achieved. For example, there is a strong rejection of Tutsi-Hutu marriages.

The sentiment of ethnic groups still hovers over Rwanda, rather than Rwandan nationality itself.

Currently Kigali shows a renovated facade, with modern and luxurious buildings, But just 10 minutes from the city, structural poverty makes itself felt and many Rwandans have to earn their food day after day, sometimes unable to do so. And many Rwandans have just a small piece of land that is not enough for them to work and feed their families.

Health and education are still very serious problems in Rwanda today. And many Rwandans are forced to work for 700 francs a day, the equivalent of one dollar and 27 cents a day.

The genocide, 27 years later, it is a taboo subject It is even a crime to speak of ethnic divisions in Rwanda and since 2003, after a referendum, political parties were prohibited from identifying with a race, ethnic group, clan, tribe, sex or religion.

