He Italy spin The second week of competition ends this Sunday and this edition will go down in history for being one of the ones with the most dropouts at this point.

There are already 44 cyclists who have said goodbye to the competition due to various factors, but the one that has caused the most curiosity is that covid-19, an infection that has not gone away, which is still latent, has been in charge of dispatching 16 of the peloton .

Those affected, one by one

Clemment Russo, Nicola Conci, Giovanni Aleotti, Filippo Ganna, Rigoberto Urán, Remco Evenepoel, Callum Scotson, Sven Erik Bystrom, Aleksandr Vlasov, Jan Hirt, Louis Vervaeke, Mattia Cattaneo, Josef Cerný, Andrea Vendrame, Domenico Pozzovivo, Stefano Gandin, those affected by the virus.

Evenepoel left hours later after recovering the leader’s pink jersey, after winning the 35-kilometre time trial, in a good performance, but not withering as expected.

Colombia It has been harmed, since Urán was one of the cards to fight for a stage win and a box within the top 10 overall.

“It’s a shame to leave a race for these things, but this is cycling and you have to keep going,” said Urán.

The teams have been responsible for making decisions. The anticovid protocols are no longer handled by the races, that no longer exists, the sports groups are in charge of it.

They must test the cyclists, technicians, masseurs, mechanics, cooks and administrative personnel who are in the competition and, according to the results, decide whether to withdraw those who test positive in order to preserve health in the group and in the test. , and that has been what has happened.

