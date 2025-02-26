Hormones can be used to Treat and prevent signs of aging Like wrinkles and hair graying, according to a new study of experts from University of Münster in Germany, published in the magazine ‘Endocrine Reviews of the endocrine society‘.

Until now, only a limited number of hormones, mainly topical retinoids (Retinol and Tretinoin) and estrogen that is typically used to treat the side effects of menopause, have been used in clinical practice as skin anti -aging compounds. This study analyzes a new class of hormones and its anti -aging properties.

“Our article Highlights the key hormonal actors that orchestrate the skin aging pathways, such as connective tissue degradation (which leads to wrinkles), the survival of stem cells and the loss of pigment (which leads to hair gray)“, says the main author Markus Böhmfrom the University of Münster. “Some of the hormones we study have anti -aging properties and could be used in the future as agents to prevent skin aging.”

The skin is the organ larger and suffers both intrinsic aging (chronological) as extrinsicwhich is caused by environmental factors such as sun exposure. “The skin Not only is it an objective for several hormones that control skin aging tracksbut in itself it is undoubtedly the largest and rich site for the production of hormones, in addition to the classical endocrine glands, “says Böhm.

To understand better The connection between hormones and skin aging, researchers studied the fundamental hormones that control skin aging, including the growth factor similar to insulin, growth hormone, estrogens, retinoids and melatonin. Melatonin is especially interesting as a possible anti -aging substance of the skin, since it is A small, cheap, well tolerated molecule and a direct and indirect antioxidant, as well as a mitochondrial metabolism regulator.

In addition, some of the hormones studied have biological effects surprising and unexpected about the function of the skin and hair aging, such as It is highlighted by the different syndromes of genetic deficiency.

Also They reviewed Emerging roles of additional endocrine actors, including the stimulating hormone of melanocytes A (responsible for skin pigmentation), members of the hypothalamus-hypofysarian-pyroid axis, oxytocin, endocannabinoides (present in CBD products) and receiver modulators activated by peroxisomes proliferator and found that they have very promising effects, for example, for example, for example, for example, for example Genotoxic stress induced by UV crucially involved in The development of photo downs and the synthesis of pigments within the skin and hair.

“Greater investigation into these hormones can Offer opportunities to develop new therapies to treat and prevent skin aging“Böhm concludes.