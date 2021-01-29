The new US President, Joe Biden, was one of the most prominent supporters of close relations with India while he was Vice President from 2009 to 2017, and before that when he was a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee from 2007 to 2009. He was also among those who helped To push the civil nuclear agreement between India and America, which put the relations between the two countries on a higher path.

Amid the change of administration in the United States, India felt reassured after the statements coming from the United States; Analysts expect continuity in relationships in which strategic harmony outweighs differences. In this context, the new Defense Minister, Lloyd Austin, said that the Biden administration focuses on advancing relations with India in the field of defense, which in recent years has become the cornerstone of bilateral relations. For his part, Foreign Minister Tony Blinken told members of the influential “Foreign Relations Committee” in the Senate during the confirmation session that India is “a success story for successive US administrations of both parties.”

The statements coming from Washington show that the ties between India and the United States are so strong that the change of administration will not affect the general direction of relations, because the strategic reasons for the relationship are still strong, and go beyond the ruling people and administrations in the two countries. Prime Minister “Modi”, who was among a small group of leaders who had a friendly personal relationship with former President Donald Trump, contacted Biden, highlighting previous interactions. The strategic reasons for strengthening relations between the two countries range from increasing ties in the defense field to issues of common interest such as the growing influence of China.

Military ties between India and the United States have also increased amid a promise to boost cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region with Washington in an effort to strengthen India amid China’s moves in the region. One of the main drivers of the relationship is the security of Asia-Pacific, which is a region of strategic importance for both countries. Against the backdrop of this interest, India abandoned its previous hesitation and extended an invitation to Australia to join the Malabar naval exercises, in which Japan and the United States are participating.

India is also a developing market for the United States. American companies are eager to take advantage of the growing opportunities it offers. During the past six years, the United States has made great progress with India, and the Biden administration is likely to want to build on all areas of cooperation. Rather, the relationship and cooperation between India and the United States are growing in various fields, from education and health to defense and space.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled on two different occasions his previous meetings with Biden against the backdrop of the perception that the Indian leader had a friendly personal relationship with former President Trump, who tried to make the recent presidential elections divisive. In a phone call with Biden after winning the election, Moody recalled his previous dealings with President Biden during his visits to the United States in 2014 and 2016. Earlier, Modi said in a congratulatory message on Twitter that he looked forward to “working together again to advance Indian-American relations to higher levels.” For his part, Indian Foreign Minister Jay Schenker emphasized that Biden is no stranger to India.

In addition, an immediate cause for disagreement will be Russia’s sale to India of five “Triumph” S-400 anti-aircraft weapons systems. The deal requires US sanctions under the federal law called “Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions” (or “Katsa” for short. ), Which has been used to impose sanctions on Iran, North Korea, and Russia. Turkey has also been subject to sanctions for purchasing these weapons from Russia. And if India is expected to be caught for violating this law with the possibility that the United States will not grant it an exception, it is not known yet how the two countries will deal with this distress to ensure that it does not negatively affect the bilateral relationship.

* Head of the Center for Islamic Studies – New Delhi