The Women’s Italian Cup makes the Horizon happy, as had already happened in 2012, 2013 (the only team to win two in a row), 2018 and 2021. An unspectacular, but very intense final against Plebiscito Padova who fights with generosity yet he finds himself ahead only on the initial 1-0. “First of all, I would like to thank those who allow us to always be at the top. It was a game full of nervousness, and that’s not what water polo needs. Now let’s focus on the Champions League Final Four” says the Catania coach Martina Miceli on the microphones of RaiSport, looking immediately at the appointment at the end of the month in Sabadell in Spain.

DOWNWARDS

In front of coach Silipo, in the Roman pool of Ostia, the difference is essentially made by the effectiveness in numerical superiority: 5 out of 7 for Orizzonte (who almost always shoots quickly), 4 out of 8 for the Venetians, an improved percentage moreover with the result now achieved. Driven by Marletta – who will finish with a hat-trick – and awake in the counterattacks, the Sicilian formation puts more grit into the water and finds itself on +4 on two occasions, 7-3 in the 15th minute and 8-4 in the 20th minute. In the last quarter, Padova’s reaction of pride only serves to reduce the gap: it ends 9-7 for the Italian champions who had overtaken Roma in the semifinal (winner of the last edition and leaders of the A-1), in the most awaited challenge of the first two days of the Italian Cup by UnipolSai. Stefano Posterivo, coach of the defeats, gives credit to his rivals: “They deserved it. At the start we conceded trivial goals that complicated our lives, we needed a different attitude. The truth is that we are too fluctuating. Capable of everything for better or for worse”.