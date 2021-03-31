The Lurra Prize awarded by Greenpeace to the film that best reflects environmental and peace values ​​endorses the passage of ‘The horizon’ through the New Directors section of the San Sebastian Festival. Its protagonist is a family that, in the hot summer of 1976, suffers the consequences of the drought on their farm. The teenage son spends his vacation reading comics, helping his father, who has invested all his savings in a modern battery-operated chicken coop, and running free with the village wild boy. As, slowly around her, her reassuring family universe begins to crack under the heat …

Two of the most international French actresses, Laetitia Casta (‘Asterix and Obelix against Caesar’) and Clémence Poésy (‘Tenet’), star in a drama based on Roland Buti’s novel ‘The center of the horizon’. “At the end of this disastrous summer, the young hero glimpses the world as adults will leave it for him, and as we know it today,” says director Delphine Lehericey. «A world in which the fragility of nature is manifested from now on, in which working the land no longer yields any wealth or nobility, in which the couple’s relationship is no longer governed by traditional family values ​​and in that the place of women in the world has changed.

One aspect of the story captivated Lehericey: like Laetitia Casta’s character, she also fell in love with a woman while maintaining a relationship with the father of her child,

Argentine director Natural Arpajou’s debut feature follows a family of hippies who decide to pursue another way of life with their eight-year-old daughter in a remote part of Patagonia. However, the long-awaited Arcadia will reveal itself as a cluster of difficulties that will make them return to the city, where they don’t fit either. Arpajou recounts his own childhood and the unhappiness that caused him to grow up with parents with dreams and a lot of chumps, who wanted to repudiate the consumer society without thinking about the consequences. The paradisiacal Patagonian forests and lakes are here scenes of desolation.

The renowned Toei studio signs a tape commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Digimon saga from the hand of Tomohisa Taguchi, director of the anime series ‘Persona’. And to think that it all started as a virtual pet for the tamagotchi …