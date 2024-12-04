Soccer
Elections to the RFEF
The businessman, the only external candidate who had expressed his intention to be president, reveals that he received a last-minute offer to join another candidacy
Juanma Morales, president of Eurocommerce and former CEO of the IFA Group, will not finally participate in the elections of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). The only external candidate to preside over the Federative entity, with an ambitious regeneration plan for the…
