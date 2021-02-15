One of the best ways, in the eyes of Spain for example, to know the effect of the different vaccines that are being approved is observe carefully how they behave or what is the incidence of them in countries that are already several steps ahead. With the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, the two clearest cases are those of UK and Israel.

For example, on the Israeli country, its main health insurer has affirmed this Sunday that the vaccine has achieved an effectiveness of 94% in its citizens, after a study carried out in which more than a million people participated.

Clalit insurer has explained that about 600,000 people who received the two recommended doses of the vaccine and a similar number of people who did not receive the injection have been the ones who have been tested. From them the conclusions have been drawn.

The insurer’s explanation

“There was a 94% reduction in the rate of symptomatic infection and a 92% drop in the rate of severe disease, compared to 600,000 similar (people) who were not vaccinated, “they have in a published statement.

The vaccinated people who have been studied in the research would have received the second dose one week before the tests were carried out., and it is intended to extend the term soon, in future studies.

This efficiency, according to the insurance company, “It is maintained in all age categories, including those over 70 years”. “The publication of the preliminary results at this time seeks to emphasize to the unvaccinated population that the vaccine is very effective,” they add.

Vaccination in Israel, one of the most advanced

With this study, as the insurer explains, the intention is to show the rest of Europe or the world population that, at least in their country, vaccination with the Pfizer doses is completely safe and is a guarantee of success.

In addition, it is said by a country that is at a fairly advanced pace compared to the others. From mid-December until now, Israel has already vaccinated more than 3.8 million people, of which some 2.4 million have even received the second dose.

Total, there are 9 million inhabitants in Israel, so that a significant percentage have already been vaccinated. It began with those over 60 years of age and is being followed with those over 40. In fact, the forecast is to have vaccinated the entire population over 16 years of age by the end of March.

Israel is a small country, with a good public health system, universal access, and reached an agreement with Pfizer to ensure a good supply of the vaccines. Paying more than the European Union itself, 40% more. However, the country has fully suffered the third wave, with many infections of the British strain, confined and almost isolated.

In this way, if Israel manages to vaccinate so many people with that guarantee of efficacy with the Pfizer doses, without a doubt it gives hope that it will occur in the same way in the rest of the countries. Preliminary studies show it, that it is effective and works.