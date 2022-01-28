The phrase has already been reproduced exhaustively, but it is worth mentioning it once more for its political-pedagogical character: “Elites don’t have to agree with me, but they don’t need to be afraid”. The statement was made by Gabriel Boric, 35, the president-elect of Chile, during an interview with the British network BBC. Strategic, he used his exposure in the international media to reassure his country’s elites, especially those representing the financial market and who voted for his opponent, the leader of the far-right Ação Republicana movement, José Antonio Kast. Boric had 55.8% of the votes. A not-so-great advantage in a polarized election (as will be in Brazil this year). When he takes office on March 11, the former deputy and former leader of the Autonomous Left student movement will be Chile’s youngest president. The young age is not the only point that generates the distrust of the elites.

Boric intends to govern in a new way, based on themes on the ESG agenda, as he did when he was elected parliamentarian in 2014. In the Chamber of Deputies, he was a member of the Human Rights and Indigenous Peoples and Labor and Social Security commissions. The program that won him the most votes in the 2021 presidential election is centered on defending workers’ rights and social reforms, including the introduction of progressive taxes for wealthier businesses and citizens. Among the most ambitious — and unpredictable success — goals are universal health insurance, a plan to address mental health, and investments to stop global warming. So far, it’s the left’s playbook, with its recurrent criticisms of neo-liberalism, the concentration of income and the greed of the financial sector. But there’s something beyond that in Boric’s mind — and perhaps that’s precisely what won voters, even the shy ones.

When setting up his ministry, announced on Friday (21), the young Boric chose more women (14) than men (10) and prioritized young people. Seven ministers are under 40 and the average age is 49. Many of these people have not yet faced the disillusionments of public life and perhaps view the world through the same idealistic lens as the future chief. There was also space for historic reparations. Its defense minister will be Maya Fernández Allende, granddaughter of former president Salvador Allende, the socialist doctor deposed in the military coup that placed Augusto Pinochet in the presidency on September 11, 1973. Allende committed suicide. The dictatorship that began that year in Chile lasted for almost two decades, leaving history with the sadistic mark of 40,000 tortured people and at least 3,000 deaths. Allende’s granddaughter, who was raised in Cuba, being part of the Boric government is not just symbolic. It is a sign that the world is turning around. Interestingly, despite the proposals for taxation of wealth and social investments, Boric chose the current president of the Central Bank of Chile, Mario Marcel, for the Ministry of Finance. This does not mean that the economic policy will be the same as that adopted by the current president, the liberal billionaire Sebastián Piñera, who suffered an impeachment process rejected by the Senate. What Boric sought when inviting the president of the Chilean BC to head the Treasury was to signal the market that he would not do anything radical like tearing up contracts and driving away foreign capital. At the same time, he assigns the duty of controlling public accounts to someone who already knows how things work in government. Marcel is 62 years old and an exception to the Boric choice rule.

This “concession to the market”, if you can call it that, makes perfect sense in a country like Chile. While recognizing how bloody and corrupt Pinochet’s dictatorship was, part of the population attributes to the military regime the modernization of the country’s infrastructure and the adoption of an economic policy capable of promoting sustainable development and staying above the growth average of South America. South. Not everything is true. By adopting the principles of economist Milton Friedman, a professor at the University of Chicago (where he also studied Paulo Guedes), Pinochet’s Chile grew an average of 1.6% per year, against 4.36% of the annual average in the same period (17 years). after the dictatorship. Whether Boric will make Chile’s GDP grow more or less than his predecessors doesn’t matter. What everyone expects of him is that he governs looking at those who so far have not benefited from the wealth generated in the country. Therein lies the Chilean hope.

Celso Masson He is the core director of DINHEIRO

