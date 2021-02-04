The Hope Probe project reflects the high level of confidence that the youth of the UAE enjoy from the wise leadership, which believes in their pivotal role in promoting the development process and the development movement witnessed by the country, present and future.

Since the beginning of the consideration of the “Hope Probe” project, the UAE has taken a forward-looking decision that planning, management and implementation will be carried out by an Emirati team. Confirming this, none of the main technologies on which the project is based has been imported from abroad. Rather, its components have been designed, manufactured and assembled locally. The hand of local expertise and capabilities, as for the technical knowledge required for this, was developed locally through training the project team of Emirati youth through strategic partnerships with scientific academic bodies, instead of supplying technologies from international agencies and companies specializing in the field of space.

The “Hope Probe” is considered one of the most important projects that demonstrated the creativity of Emirati youth, and reflected their advanced scientific capabilities and expertise. About 200 engineers and researchers from among the country’s youth work on the project, who carried out what was required of them in only 6 years from the birth of the idea to the launch of the probe, While similar projects worldwide took 10 years to complete, and the efforts of these youths contributed to making the project cost about $ 200 million, which is also one of the lowest similar projects.

The “Hope Probe” project has, since its beginnings, been a source of inspiration for Emirati and Arab youth in moving towards advanced sciences in the fields of space, advanced technology and other scientific disciplines that contribute to building a sustainable knowledge economy. It also strengthened their confidence in their capabilities and their ability to overcome barriers and challenges and aspire to discover more and transform Challenges into opportunities.

In response to the aspirations of Emirati and Arab youth, the UAE announced in July 2020 the launch of the Arab Space Genius Program, which opened the door for Arab youth to join training in space programs and technologies in the UAE.

The “Arab Space Geniuses” program is the first specialized program of its kind in the Arab world to enable qualified cadres to help the Arab region register a worthy presence in the field of space science, research and exploration, and to benefit from its results to promote development in the Arab countries and develop advanced industries in the fields of space and sustainable technology, The program also creates promising future opportunities that enhance the economies of knowledge, innovation and creative industries in the region, and the number of applicants for the program, just two weeks after its launch, reached about 37,000 Arab youths who are passionate about space sciences, with scientific competencies, innovators, inventors, and researchers, from various Arab countries.