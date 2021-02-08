The Emirates Space Agency today organized a special scientific seminar on the Internet with the participation of the Egyptian Space Agency, to discuss the prospects for Arab cooperation in the space field, hours before the entry of the Hope probe into the orbit of Mars, in addition to researching the effects of this historical mission, and its implications on the scientific level, and the exchange of experiences And strengthening the Emirati and Arab capabilities in the space sector, especially with the Arab Republic of Egypt possessing great expertise in the field of space and satellites, and highly efficient human resources.

On the ninth of February, the world stands in front of interval minutes, and historical moments, with the near entry of the Probe of Hope into the orbit of Mars, where millions in the world will follow these moments, created by the will of the country’s leadership and its belief in the existence of the ability of the people of the Emirates, which was represented by the presence of a large team From the people of the Emirates, he managed, supervised and planned all the details of this historic mission.

The scientific symposium was spoken by the Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, Dr. Eng. Muhammad Nasser Al-Ahbabi, and the CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency, Dr. Muhammad Al-Qousi. The seminar was moderated by the Head of International Relations and Strategic Partnerships at the Emirates Space Agency, Engineer Nasser Al-Hammadi, in the presence of a number of journalists and media representatives, who Direct questions to the participants.

The participants unanimously agreed that this mission is unique, scientifically, and from an emotional standpoint, with what it represents for all Arabs, stressing that the “Hope Probe” within the UAE project to explore Mars has changed the Arab scientific and space reality for the better, and opened new future horizons for its growth and prosperity. The speakers referred to the model that the UAE represents in the world, in terms of developing the sectors most affecting life.

The Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, Dr. Eng. Mohammed Nasser Al-Ahbabi, said: “The UAE project to explore Mars has gone through great challenges, seven years ago, and the last of these challenges was the Corona pandemic, the conditions for transporting the probe to Japan, and then the launch of the probe to Mars, which were not easy circumstances. But the people of the Emirates, with the support of the wise leadership, were able to overcome all these challenges.

Al-Ahbabi added that the coming hours are crucial and will determine the fate of the mission that originally succeeded before entering the orbit of Mars by motivating the people of the Emirates to go to the space sectors, and encouraging the Arabs to make a qualitative leap in their interests, stressing that the people of the Emirates, with the support and guidance of the leadership, were able to achieve the impossible and make happen Positive change in the region. “

Al-Ahbabi called for the establishment of an Arab space agency capable of facing challenges in the space sector, uniting joint Arab efforts in the field of satellites industry, through training new generations, engaging the private sector, carrying out scientific missions, and turning towards technology.

For his part, the CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency, Dr. Mohamed Al-Qousi, stressed that Egypt, with all its expertise in the field of space, and satellites look with great admiration and appreciation to the Emirati model in making positive change in the Arab world, considering the UAE an inspiring model for Arabs, praising the mission of the Hope Probe and the scientific goals Noble universality he brought to mankind

He added, “We are working in Egypt on scientific and technological expansion in the fields and activities of space, by implementing an ambitious strategy aimed at advancing progress and economic and social development, as Egypt is now working on an important project, related to building 35 educational satellites, for the benefit of students, specialists and engineers, for the sake of Giving them the opportunity to learn, programming, and controlling these satellites .. I invite the UAE to benefit from the educational satellite through joint cooperation between Egypt and the UAE.

For his part, the head of international relations and strategic partnerships at the Emirates Space Agency, Eng. Nasser Al-Hammadi, affirmed that the dream of the Arab and Islamic region is approaching to see the Hope Probe enter the orbit of Mars, indicating that the Emiratis were responsible for overcoming the mission challenges. “

The “Hope Probe” mission, upon its successful arrival to its orbit around the Red Planet, includes scientific goals unprecedented in the history of missions to Mars, and is considered a qualitative Arab contribution to the scientific progress of mankind, as it includes presenting an integrated picture of the Martian atmosphere for the first time in history, and building a deeper understanding about Climate changes on its surface, monitoring the climatic conditions of the red planet throughout the day and between the seasons, monitoring weather phenomena, such as dust storms and changes in temperature, and studying the effect of climate changes in the formation of the phenomenon of the escape of oxygen and hydrogen gases from its atmosphere, by studying the relationship between the layers of the lower atmosphere And the upper echelons, in addition to uncovering the causes of surface erosion on Mars, and searching for links between today’s weather and the ancient climate of the red planet. Analyzing the climate of the Red Planet will help us know whether there is a possibility of life on Mars, and explore the future of the planet, and ways to preserve life on it.

The strategic objectives of the project are to develop a strong national space program, build highly qualified Emirati human resources in the field of space technology, develop knowledge, scientific research and space applications that benefit humanity, establish a sustainable knowledge-based economy, promote diversification and encourage innovation, and elevate the UAE’s position in the race. Space to expand the scope of benefits, enhance the UAE’s efforts in the field of scientific discoveries, and forge international partnerships in the space sector to enhance the position of the United Arab Emirates.

The Hope Probe also carries messages of pride and hope to the Arab region and aims to renew the golden age of Arab discoveries, and urges Arabs to strengthen their global presence.





