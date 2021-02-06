The scientific team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the Hope Probe, reported that the probe will take the first picture of the red planet 48 hours after it entered the capture orbit, before crossing into the scientific orbit.

The team confirmed that the decisive moments of the life of the Mars mission to start its scientific missions will begin after two days, when it begins to slow its speed from 121 thousand kilometers per hour to 18 thousand kilometers per hour, in a single opportunity to successfully enter its scientific orbit, pointing out that «everyone is ready to start receiving Scientific data, storage and analysis ».

This came during a media briefing organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the Emirates Space Agency, in cooperation with the UAE government media office, yesterday, at the center’s headquarters in Dubai.

The team members confirmed that it is fully prepared to start receiving scientific data, as soon as the probe succeeded in its fateful attempt to enter its orbit around the red planet.

“The scientific team consists of 25 people, including members from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, the Emirates Space Agency, and international specialist partners interested in Mars science,” said Deputy Project Manager for Operations, Eng. Hessa Al-Matroushi, in response to a question by Emirates Today. Special”.

She added: “The Arab scientific community, scientists, universities, and scientific, academic and research centers around the world place great hopes on the UAE project to explore Mars, because the“ Hope Probe ”will be an open scientific window to the world on unprecedented vital scientific information about the atmosphere of Mars.

She added: “With the success of (the probe) in entering the capture orbit, it will start its scientific missions, monitoring everything related to how the weather of Mars changes throughout the day and between the seasons of the Martian year, in addition to studying the causes of the disappearance of the upper layer of its atmosphere, and investigating the relationship between the lower and upper layers of the atmosphere. Of the planet, and observing the weather phenomena on its surface, thus providing the first comprehensive picture of the Martian atmosphere.

Al-Matroushi hoped that the historic journey of the “probe”, which lasted about seven months, would be crowned with success, because it would provide human knowledge about the Red Planet, and space in general, with remarkable scientific benefits.

For his part, the leader of the scientific data center team, Engineer Imran Ahmed Al Hammadi, said that the moments preceding the success of the “probe” in entering the capture orbit will be very crucial in the march of the UAE project to explore Mars, which lasted for about seven years, because more than 1000 gigabytes of data He will collect them after entering his scientific orbit and starting his scientific tasks, to put them at the service of the global scientific community.

Al-Hammadi pointed out that the probe will analyze weather phenomena on the Red Planet, such as dust storms and temperature changes, as well as study the diversity of climate patterns according to its varied topography, uncover the underlying causes of the erosion of the surface of Mars, as well as analyze any relationships between the current weather and ancient climatic conditions. Of the planet.

He stressed that the Scientific Data Center team of the Al-Amal probe is fully prepared to start receiving, analyzing and storing scientific information and data, as soon as the probe commences its scientific tasks, as soon as it enters its orbit around the red planet.

A scientific instrument engineer, Khaled Muhammad Badri, explained that the probe, upon entering the capture orbit, will begin to form a better understanding among scientists about the atmosphere of the red planet, its components and seasons, in addition to tracking the behavior and path of the exit of hydrogen and oxygen atoms, which form the basic units for forming water molecules , Which is the basis of the foundations for the existence of life on any planet ».

Noura Saeed Al Muhairi, a scientific data analyst, said that what distinguishes the Hope Probe from previous space missions that studied the climate of Mars is its unique scientific orbit, “It is very close to the equator of the red planet, which means that it will be at the closest point to the planet on After 20 thousand km, and the farthest point at 43 thousand km, it will enable us to capture the full terrain of Mars. ”

The UAE Mars Exploration Project, the Hope Probe, is the focus of the hopes of hundreds of millions from 56 Arab and Islamic countries, to bring about a comprehensive mobility in the various sectors of space industry and exploration in the Arab world, as the UAE will be if the Hope Probe successfully reaches its scientific orbit around Mars, the fifth country. In the world, this historic achievement has been achieved, within its ambitious project, which records an Arab scientific and research presence.

