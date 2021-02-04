The members of the engineering team for the operations of the Hope Probe, which is preparing to enter its scientific orbit around Mars on Tuesday (February 9, 2021), at 7:42 pm UAE time, agreed that the current stage of the probe’s seven-month journey, and the march of the UAE project to explore Mars , Which lasted for about seven years, is a very delicate stage, stressing that the remaining few days of the arrival date are crucial.

This came during the media briefing organized by the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe”, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Al Khawaneej in Dubai, in the presence of an intense presence of representatives of the media, newspapers and local and regional news sites, who interviewed the engineering team of the Hope Probe about the latest preparations for its entry into its scientific orbit. Around the red planet, the culmination of its voyage that set off from planet Earth on July 20, 2020.

The scientific briefing, which took place in cooperation with the UAE government media office, spoke of: Deputy Project Manager for Probe Operations Affairs Eng. Zakaria Al Shamsi, Leader of the Ground Systems Development Team, Eng. Mahmoud Al-Nasser, Control Operations Officer, Eng. Ahmed Wali, and Ground Systems Software Engineer, Eng. Hamad Al-Hezami. .

The team considered that the most difficult stage of the mission of the Hope probe, after the successful completion of the navigation stage in space, is the stage of the probe entering its specific scientific orbit around Mars, which lasts for 27 minutes, and is considered the most dangerous, because it includes the sudden reduction of the probe’s speed from 121 thousand km / An hour to 18,000 km / h, independently and independently, without the ability to communicate immediately with the ground control station of the probe at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai.

Zakaria Al Shamsi, deputy project director for the operations of the probe, said: “We look forward to the next few days, which represent the countdown to the arrival of the Hope probe to its scientific orbit around Mars, because the arrival of the probe to its correct scientific orbit around Mars means the success of strenuous efforts that extended to more than 5.5 million An hour, since the project was launched in 2014 ».

Al Shamsi added that the risks are great and many for the mission in this very sensitive stage, expressing his hope to overcome the challenges to successfully enter the probe into its orbit, stressing that surpassing this stage will crown the efforts of all work teams, engineers, scientists and specialists in the sector for years, since the project was launched in 2014. .

He said that the project to build the Hope Probe, which took only 6 years, while other ancient countries in the field of space exploration took about 10 years to complete a similar project, confirming the message of the UAE that nothing is impossible, if there is determination, will, cooperation and partnership, calling everyone to follow the historical moment. Represented by the arrival of the Hope Probe to its scientific orbit around Mars at 7:42 pm on Tuesday (February 9, 2021).

Al Shamsi concluded: “We will preserve the date of February 9, 2021, as a dear and eternal memory in the heart of every Emirati and Arab who looked to space, and wished our ascent to his planets to explore, study and explore the future in the space sector.”

In turn, the leader of the ground systems development team within the Hope Probe project, Engineer Mahmoud Al-Nasser, said, “The successful launch of the probe into outer space on July 20, 2021, was a historic station that we aspire to complete, despite all the difficulties and challenges, with the probe reaching its scientific orbit on February 9th. 2021 ».

Al-Nasser considered that the development of tested and studied systems contributed to the arrival of the Al-Amal probe to the final stage of its first historical Arab interplanetary journey, but it does not prevent a long list of potential risks to the mission of the probe, the most prominent of which is the failure of the probe systems, or lost in deep space, or failure to take Orbit around Mars.

For his part, the official in control operations, Engineer Ahmed Wali, saw that there are countless scenarios threatening to lose the ability to control the probe and lose it in deep space, but optimism remains the master of the situation among the Hope Probe team, which has accomplished over the years long hours of testing in Work on testing, improving and developing probe control systems, in preparation for this historic moment.

He stressed that reaching this stage was an exceptional achievement by all standards, but the ambition is for the UAE to become the fifth country in the world to successfully enter the orbit of Mars, to contribute to enriching human knowledge about the red planet, the neighbor of planet Earth.

As for the engineer of terrestrial systems software, Eng. Hamad Al-Hazami, he considered that sending probe control orders at this stage takes a long time due to the distance from the planet, pointing out that years of work on systems software, especially the ground for the Hope Probe project, are subject to real testing, during the entry stage The probe into its orbit, given the long contact time with the probe, which enters a completely blind area for 27 minutes near the orbit of Mars before continuing its journey to enter its orbit.

Al-Hazami hoped that the hopes of millions of followers of the scientific journey of the Hope Probe would bear fruit by reaching its orbit and achieving the full mark of success, to begin its scientific missions by studying the atmosphere of Mars in a comprehensive and unprecedented manner in the global scientific community, stressing that the national project has achieved most of its objectives by qualifying citizen cadres and competencies in the space sector Emirati students, and inspired young people to pursue scientific disciplines that qualify them to enter it.

And after the Hope Probe completed three stages of its scientific journey towards Mars, since its launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan, aboard the H2A missile, on July 20, 2020, at 01:58 am UAE time, namely: the launch phase, And the stage of early operations, and the stage of navigation in space, is the stage of its entry into the scientific orbit that millions in the UAE, the Arab world and the most difficult world anticipate so far, due to the scenarios it carries.

The project is the focus of the hopes of 56 Arab and Islamic countries

The UAE project to explore Mars is the first of its kind in the Arab world, and the focus of the hopes of hundreds of millions from 56 Arab and Islamic countries, as an ambitious project to register an honorable Arab scientific and research presence in the field of Mars exploration, enrich the global scientific community, and provide unprecedented data on the red planet With a size of 1000 gigabytes, available to more than 200 academic and research institutions in the Arab world and the world for the future of humanity in the space exploration sector.

Upon the successful arrival of the Hope probe to its scientific orbit around Mars, the UAE will be the fifth country in the world to achieve this historic achievement, as part of its qualitative scientific project to explore Mars, to embody its motto in all its national and strategic projects that everything is possible with determination, will, competence and spirit of cooperation. And work as a team, and that nothing is impossible.

– The young Emirati competencies in the team represent various vital disciplines and collaborate ably.

