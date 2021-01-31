Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Probe Al-Amal project created an inspiring model of leadership and management among the Emirati team to sharpen the skills of youth and build a new generation of Emirati leaders in the scientific and technical sector. The team, despite global challenges and the Corona pandemic, demonstrated the extent of its determination to make the mission successful.

The team of young Emirati cadres continues to work as the countdown begins for the arrival of the Hope Probe to Mars, the culmination of six years of scientific and logistical efforts to complete the UAE project to explore Mars.

The Emirati engineering team has also excelled, during the past 6 years, since the announcement of the mission, and worked diligently and diligently to manufacture the Hope Probe, as the components of the probe and the installation of 66 mechanical parts for the imaging systems were completely manufactured in the UAE, while this was reviewed by specialized international experts, Who emphasized the accuracy of designs and components.

Members of Misyar Al-Amal Team:

Suhail Al Dhafri

Engineer Suhail Al Dhafri

Deputy Project Manager, Director of the Probe Development Team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and Head of the Space Vehicles Division. He was responsible for ensuring the vehicle’s readiness before launch and during the merger to ensure communication with it from the ground. He was responsible for the technical design and development of spacecraft, in addition to the engineering teams. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the American University of Sharjah and a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering. Space Systems », from Daejeon University in South Korea.

Zakaria Al Shamsi

Engineer Zakaria Al Shamsi

The Deputy Project Manager responsible for Operations and Control of Hope Probe supervises the ground station team before and after launch and until mission completion.

Omar Al Shehhi

Engineer Omar Al-Shehhi

Al Shehhi heads the integration and testing unit at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and plans, develops and implements testing procedures and plans for complex systems in the spacecraft development field. He worked on the mission of “The Hope Probe”, to design electrical and mechanical ground equipment, prepare it for testing operations after being installed on board the probe, with other scientific devices, follow up on safety procedures, and ensure readiness to suit the difficult launch environment, in terms of high vibration rates and temperatures, To continue working with the team of the Japanese launch company, regarding merging the probe with it.

Khalifa Al Muhairi

Eng. Khalifa Al Muhairi

Communications Systems Officer, whose mission is to conduct continuous tests, to ensure the strength and quality of the transmission frequency of the Hope Probe devices, and their compatibility with the data of the ground monitoring station, and to protect engineers from the electromagnetic radiation emitted from the probe.

A communications engineer specializing in satellites joined the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, where he headed the communications unit in the space engineering department at the center in 2018.

Mahmoud Al-Awadi

Mahmoud Al-Awadi

The mechanical systems engineer of the probe is responsible for the design and manufacture of the external structure of the probe, and its alignment with its components of scientific instruments, in terms of size, installation and assembly.

Hamad Al-Hezami

Engineer Hamad Al-Hezami

An operations software developer at the Probe Al Amal project, joined the project in late 2016 for the project, and his main role was to participate in software development and overseeing computer engineering operations at the launch center, in addition to his work as a command and control operator.

Ahmed Al Yamahi

Engineer Ahmed Al Yamahi

Senior engineer of the mechanical systems manufacturing unit, his mission is to support the work team in assembling and integrating the structure of the probe inside the launch station in Japan, ensuring the safety of mechanical devices, and supervising the installation and integration stages at the assembly points on Tanegashima Island.

Youssef Al-Shehhi

Engineer Yousef Al-Shehhi

Thermal Systems Officer

Ahmed Wali

Engineer Ahmed Wali

A senior engineer, the satellite operations unit and the navigational control officer, his task is to verify the validity of the plans that are sent to the command dispatch team, in cooperation with other NASA ground stations distributed in different places around the Earth.

Majid Al Loughani

Engineer Majid Al-Loughani

Mission Operations Manager in the Al-Amal probe project, joined the project at the beginning of 2015, and began his duties before launch within the ground mission design team, planning mission operations, and developing plans for each stage the probe passes through, and is currently working within the team to manage the probe operations, and to ensure the correctness of all operations From Earth to Mars.

Omar Abdulrahman Hussein

Engineer Omar Abdulrahman Hussein

A systems engineer at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the leader of the mission design and deep space navigation teams for the Hope Probe mission, he is currently working to ensure that the maneuvers are correct, while correcting any discrepancies in the simulation exercises. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering in 2014 from Khalifa University.

Mahmoud Al-Nasser

Engineer Mahmoud Al-Nasser

Head of Space Operations Software Development, he joined the Al-Amal probe team in 2016, and worked before launch to lead the development of the earth station software, including design, development and testing, and worked on developing the infrastructure of the Operations Center and ensuring its readiness for a period after the launch of the probe.

Mohammed Al-Aamri

Engineer Mohammed Al-Ameri

Al-Amri is the chief engineer for space mechanical systems at the Space Projects Department at the UAE Space Agency, and he works as part of the “Hope Probe” project team to ensure the readiness of the systems and the spacecraft as a whole, and to ensure that they endure the harsh launch environment.

Mohsen Al-Awadi

Mohsen Al-Awadi

Probe Systems Engineer and Risk Management Officer.

Mohammed Al Balushi

Engineer Muhammad Al-Balushi

Head of the Space Operations Department of the Agency and the Naval Control Officer for the Ground Station.

Ali Al-Suwaidi

Engineer Ali Al-Suwaidi

Navigation Officer and Leader of the engineering model development team for the Hope Probe System.

Imran Sharaf

Project manager

Engineer Omran Sharaf is the project manager for the first mission to Mars in the United Arab Emirates and director of the Program Management Department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. Imran graduated in 2005 from the University of Virginia, USA with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He was appointed as the first employee to join the Emirates Foundation for Advanced Science and Technology in 2006. He was appointed Director of the Space Image Analysis and Processing Department from 2011 to 2014. Omran holds a master’s degree from the Korean Institute Advanced science and technology.