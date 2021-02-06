The Hope probe takes its first image of Mars a week after entering orbit

Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Engineer Omran Al Hammadi, the leader of the Scientific Data Center team, confirmed that the Al-Amal probe will take the first image of Mars a week after it enters orbit.

This came during the media briefing, yesterday, with the participation of Eng. Hessa Al Matroushi, Deputy Director of the Hope Probe Project for Operation Affairs, Engineer Khaled Badri, Engineer of Scientific Devices – Infrared Spectrometer, and Engineer Noura Al Muhairi, Scientific Data Analyst.

Al-Hammadi said: Once the primary data is received in the scientific data center from the ground station in Al-Khawaneej, we manage, process, document and archive it to obtain effective scientific data and images, as the process of data analysis and documentation takes less than half an hour, which means that it is ready for the scientific team of the project in less From 30 minutes.

He continued: After about 4 months, the first package of data will be available to the scientific community for free and worldwide, as there is no specific entity that has priority in obtaining the data, rather it is available to everyone.

He indicated that the number of engineers who developed the scientific data center reached 7, as the department was designed to operate automatically without the need for human presence, and the system processes data automatically without requiring an engineer to perform these operations.

He said: The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is responsible for preparing scientific data of up to 1 terabyte that will be provided by the Al-Amal probe upon the start of its scientific mission, while that will be through the Scientific Data Center, which will archive and analyze this information, and then distribute it to the Emirates Project team to explore Mars and Society. Scientific world.

He added: The Scientific Data Center will preserve all the information throughout the duration of the mission, as well as create an archive to save it after the end of the mission, which includes the standard scientific outputs that the center will work to produce. For its part, the Scientific Devices Development Team is working on developing a program for processing and extracting scientific data, and then creating Platforms through which scientific data can be accessed, analyzed and provided through visualization tools, and this is done in close cooperation with the scientific team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project.

He continued: The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center will create an archive of public data and a platform through which data from the UAE project to explore Mars can be accessed and used in future missions to explore the Red Planet.

In turn, engineer Hessa Rashid Al Matroushi, the scientific data analysis team working within the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, said: The probe will study the upper rift of the planet Mars, which is divided into two layers, the thermal layer, whose height extends from 100 to 200 km, followed by the outer upper layer, which exceeds Its height is 200 km.

She added: The role of the Hope Probe is to work on a number of studies that will clarify the role of water on the Red Planet and the reasons that led to its loss of water over the years, and the mission of Mars Exploration, the Hope Probe, answers important scientific questions that no previous scientific mission has ever asked before in the field of exploration. The Red Planet, in coordination with the global scientific community interested in Mars science.

She said: The study will focus on studying the thermal layer of Mars. Because it is a distinct layer, it carries in its structure the lower atmosphere, which is one of the upper solar activities, which allows linking the states and dynamics of the lower atmosphere, which allowed the escape of hydrogen and oxygen gases while they are the main component of water.

Khaled Badri, a scientific instrument engineer, confirmed that after the Al-Amal probe enters the orbit of Mars, standard photos of the devices will be taken to ensure their safety.

He pointed out that his role in the earth station is to ensure all electronic safety and work smoothly, as previously planned, and he also works on analyzing the scientific data sent from the device by studying each of the poles of Mars and the proportion of dust, water vapor and temperature in the Martian atmosphere. .

He said: Devices have been specially designed to provide the required information on these questions, which are the causes of the disappearance of the Martian atmosphere, the first comprehensive picture of how the atmosphere and the weather changes daily, as well as discovering the interactive relationship between the upper and lower layers of the Martian atmosphere.

The probe carries 3 scientific devices designed to collect the largest volume of information about the climate of Mars, which will help provide the first integrated image of the atmosphere of Mars throughout the day and during the seasons of the year, and includes a “camera for exploration”, which is a digital camera to capture high-resolution, color digital images of the planet Mars and to measure Ice and ozone in the lower atmosphere, and the “Infrared Spectrometer” device that measures temperatures, the distribution of dust, water vapor and ice clouds in the lower layer of the atmosphere, in addition to the “UV Spectrophotometer” to measure oxygen and carbon monoxide in Thermal layer and measurement of hydrogen and oxygen in the stratosphere.

Noura Al Muhairi, a scientific data analyst, said: After entering the scientific orbit, the Hope probe will, after 10 days, capture the terrain of Mars, pointing to the design of the Hope Probe devices specifically to provide the required information on the causes of the disappearance of the Martian atmosphere, while it will provide the first comprehensive picture of how the Martian atmosphere has changed. The atmosphere and weather changes daily, as well as the discovery of the interactive relationship between the upper and lower layers of the Martian atmosphere.

And she emphasized that the orbit specified for entering the Hope probe is unique; Because all the previous projects are closer to Mars, and you can study Mars at a specific time and region, and the Hope probe is advanced, as it studies Mars in all seasons and all regions, and this will achieve new information that clarifies the differences in the climate on Mars.