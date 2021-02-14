We have gone from having news related to Mars from year to year. to live a succession of releases, news about plans and expectations that help us to know more and better about the red planet. As we already collected a few days ago, this month of February is going to be very remarkable in that regard, since the three missions whose launches took place last summer have already arrived or are about to do so.

The Hope probe, sent by the United Arab Emirates, entered orbit around Mars on July 10, thus completing a rather complex phase of the mission. Since then, when we learned that everything had gone well, we have been waiting for information on how it is performing its functions, something that has been fulfilled when, just a few hours ago, the United Arab Emirates space agency has posted on Twitter the first photograph of Mars taken by the Hope probe.

The transmission of the Hope Probe’s first image of Mars is a defining moment in our history and marks the UAE joining advanced nations involved in space exploration. We hope this mission will lead to new discoveries about Mars which will benefit humanity. pic.twitter.com/TCM5yHTapH – محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) February 14, 2021

«The transmission of the first image of Mars from the Hope probe is a watershed moment in our history and marks the United Arab Emirates joining the advanced nations involved in space exploration.“Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who accompanies the image in the tweet, states in the text.

As I said before, February is going to be the month of Mars, since just a few days ago the Chinese probe Tianwen-1 also reached the orbit of Mars and, as is mandatory, it also sent the first image captured by the probe already in the orbit of Mars. In this case, yes, the presence of the probe in orbit is temporaryThe plans of the Chinese space agency are to bring the rover that is part of the probe to the surface of the planet sometime in June, if the plans go well.

The closest mission to landfall on Mars is Mars Perseverance, which except for imponderables will land in Jezero crater next Thursday, February 18 around 9:40 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), a critical phase that will be relayed by NASA, and that it will be the first official broadcast of an event of this type in Spanish. One more example of the global interest generated by the space race, which fortunately seems to have reawakened after a slumber of decades.

On February 18, NASA will offer its first broadcast in Spanish of a robotic landing on another planet. #Together we persevere highlight the role Hispanic professionals at NASA have played in the success of @NASAPersevere. We will wait for you!

📺 https://t.co/TME3MPCw1j pic.twitter.com/MmrnDY5Bbp – NASA in Spanish (@NASA_es) February 9, 2021

As for the Hope probe, which he offered us today a new view of Mars taken 25,000 kilometers above the surface, its mission will take about one Martian year (approximately 687 Earth days), during which time it will analyze multiple aspects of the Martian atmosphere, seeking an explanation for the oxygen and hydrogen leak that has been decreasing for some time and, therefore, contracting. the size of the atmosphere.