The Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the “Probe of Hope”, published the seventh batch of new scientific data on the atmosphere of Mars, which were collected by the Infrared Spectrometer (EMIRS), the Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS), and the Digital Exploration Camera (EXI), during The period from September 1 to November 30, 2022.

Eng. Zakaria Al Shamsi, Director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “Probe of Hope”, said: “With the growing global interest in trying to understand the nature of Mars and searching for answers about the various phenomena of the planet, the data and observations of the Hope Probe come to constitute an important tributary for the international scientific community, in addition to emphasizing the keenness of The UAE is a major contributor to the development of space science and technology to upgrade the components of civilization and ensure its sustainability, stressing that the mission team will continue to analyze and publish new data on Mars every 3 months to provide a deeper understanding of natural phenomena on the Red Planet.

The seventh batch of data, which was collected during August 25, September 6, 13, 15 and 24, October 1, 6, 15, 19, 20 and 29, and November 9, 10 and 16 of 2022, includes high-definition observations of dust movement captured by the Digital Exploration Camera (EXI).

Ultraviolet Ultraviolet Spectroradiometer (EMUS) data, collected between 24-27 October 2022, show the first observation of stellar occultation in the extreme ultraviolet wavelength; The instrument captured data on the passage of starlight through the Martian atmosphere; This contributed to the collection of data on the densities of carbon dioxide and other gases, and their vertical distributions.

The new data package also includes an experiment conducted by the science team of the Hope Probe on October 3, 2022, using the Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS) to observe a star in the instrument’s field of view by repeatedly turning the spacecraft; This is in order to ensure the accuracy of the alignment and to refine the orientation knowledge of the device.

With the seventh batch of data, the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the “Probe of Hope”, released 2.1 terabytes of data about the atmosphere of Mars through the Scientific Data Center at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.