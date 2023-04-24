The scientific team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the “Probe of Hope”, revealed a series of new data for Mars’ smallest moon, “Demos”, which were captured using the probe’s three scientific instruments during its passage to the closest point to the moon at a distance of only about 100 km, which is the closest to a spacecraft since the mission. “Viking” in 1977.

During a special session at the International Conference on Earth Sciences in Vienna, the scientific team presented all new images, observations, and results that had been discovered on the composition and structure of the moon, Deimos. The team confirmed that the data that was discovered for the first time contributes to deepening the global scientific community’s understanding of Deimos, and contributes to enriching them with new information and data about it.

The observations proved the exclusion of one of the oldest theories indicating that the moon is considered an asteroid in its origin that was attracted to the orbit of the red planet, and confirms that it is likely that the moon originated from Mars and not an asteroid as previously assumed.

The high-resolution images taken during the Moon’s closest repeat flyby include the first-ever extreme ultraviolet and far-ultraviolet observations, and the first thermal-infrared Deimos hyperspectral data; The observations also revealed, for the first time, regions on the far side of Deimos that had not been observed structurally before.

Hessa Al Matroushi, scientific team leader for the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “Probe of Hope”, said: There are many questions about Mars’ moons “Deimos” and “Phobos”; Therefore, we seek, through the Hope Probe, to answer these questions with the aim of reaching a deeper understanding of the planet Mars and its moons, adding that how the two moons appear in their current orbit is a subject of study, which confirms the importance of new information, especially about Deimos, which will contribute to enhancing our understanding of the origin and formation of moons. Mars.

Her Excellency Sarah Bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, said: Over the past years, the Hope Probe has contributed to revealing a series of unique and important data that had not been monitored before, which changes our concept of the Red Planet. Her Excellency added that the latest important discoveries refute one of the old theories and prove that Mars’ smallest moon, Deimos, is of planetary origin and not an asteroid.

Her Excellency added: During the coming period, the scientific team will continue to study the Deimos moon in a deeper and greater way with the aim of revealing more observations and data about the moon and presenting them to the global scientific community, stressing that in light of the great success of the Hope Probe and in completion of scientific achievements, the Hope Probe’s journey will be extended for an additional year, thanks to The project provides important observations about the red planet.

His Excellency Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, said: “Extending the mission of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project will contribute to increasing opportunities for cooperation and expanding strategic partnerships with various agencies and research centers in the United Arab Emirates, in line with our strategic vision for the sustainable development of the space sector, and ensuring Enhancing national capabilities in this field in accordance with the highest international standards, in addition to consolidating the country’s position in this pioneering and vital sector.

It is noteworthy that the “Deimos” moon is the least observed and understood due to its small size and its rotation in a wider orbit every 30 hours, in contrast to the “Phobos” moon, which is characterized by its larger size and proximity to Mars, which is considered the most suitable for sensing by previous spacecraft, most of which are located At lower altitudes than the planet.

The first stages of the Hope Probe’s flight near the Deimos satellite began at the end of January and the beginning of February 2023; Instruments have been calibrated to support the acquisition of high-resolution images and observations, using the Digital Exploration Camera (EXI), Infrared Spectrometer (EMIRS), and Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS).

The Hope Probe will orbit, as planned, in an elliptical orbit between 20,000 and 43,000 km, with an inclination towards Mars at an angle of 25 degrees, with minor changes that contribute to supporting additional observations of Deimos; The probe completes one orbit around the planet every 55 hours, recording an integrated set of data for Mars every nine days as part of its mission to map the atmosphere of the Red Planet.

It is worth noting that the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the “Probe of Hope”, has published 13 scientific and research papers on the probe’s data, in specialized international scientific journals, since its arrival in orbit, which confirms the importance of this information to researchers and scientists around the world. Emirati students and researchers have also benefited greatly from this data in furthering their relevant specialized research. The total volume of data collected by the probe thanks to its three devices has so far reached more than 2 terabytes.