The Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the “Probe of Hope”, revealed a new set of high-resolution data and observations on the atmosphere of Mars and the movement of dust. This is within the sixth batch of scientific data on the mission, which was collected between June 1 and August 31, which reflects the exceptional capabilities of the scientific instruments and the performance of the mission.

Eng. Zakaria Al Shamsi, Director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the Hope Probe, said, “The high-resolution data sent by the Hope Probe over the past period played a key role in deepening our understanding and research on phenomena, interactions, and climate shifts on Mars, and contributed to the international scientific community. With new observations, including information about the movement of dust, ”stressing that“ the Hope Probe succeeded over the course of two earthly years, which are equivalent to a Martian year, in studying and drawing a complete map of the atmosphere on the red planet, and revealed information that was not previously known and opened new doors for research. Learn more about Mars.

The sixth batch of data includes scientific observations taken from the Infrared Spectrometer (EMIRS), the Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS), and the Digital Exploration Camera (EXI), while the Digital Exploration Camera recorded new, high-definition data on the movement of dust on the surface of Mars. On June 6, June 13, June 22, June 27, July 13, July 22, and August 12, 2022, a series of images taken over a six-hour period on September 24 show a large dust storm and dense fog spread over the surface of the Vals Mariners Valley and neighboring regions, during the morning until early afternoon, in addition to the rapid development of the storm. , and an infrared spectrophotometer, more than 1.7 terabytes, with the release of the sixth batch of data and images.

The data, information and high-resolution image packages that are issued by the probe every three months, and are shared by the scientific community and those interested in astronomy around the world through the data center on the official website of the project, are receiving wide interest and great praise from the scientific community and those interested in space science.