The Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “Probe of Hope”, has published the second batch of scientific data collected by the devices carried by the probe on board, as part of its scientific mission to explore the climate and atmosphere of the Red Planet.

The publication of the second batch of data through the information center within the website of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project https://sdc.emiratesmarsmission.ae/ confirms the commitment of the UAE to share this valuable scientific data with the scientific community around the world, to help scientists, researchers and those interested in space sciences understand phenomena and interactions that occur in the atmosphere of Mars.

The project manager, Eng. Imran Sharaf, confirmed that sharing the second batch of data confirms the UAE’s continued implementation of its commitment to contribute to the scientific progress of humanity, which helps draw an accurate picture of the atmosphere of Mars.

Deputy Project Director for Scientific Affairs, Engineer Hessa Al Matrooshi, said: “The second batch of scientific data collected by the probe between May 23 and August 31, 2021, includes important and unprecedented information that will help the global scientific community to develop more accurate scientific models of the Martian atmosphere, which contribute to A deeper understanding of its changes. We will continue to make available and publish new batches of data every three months for the benefit of all specialists and those interested in space science and exploration around the world.”

The second batch, which was published, includes 76 gigabytes of information, images and scientific data collected by the scientific devices carried by the “Hope Probe” on board during the first months of its scientific mission around the Red Planet, specifically between May 23 and August 31, 2021.

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe”, had announced its commitment to publishing the scientific data collected by the probe, and making it available free of charge to the scientific community around the world, in quarterly installments, that is, every three months.

And he actually published last October the first batch of scientific data collected by the three scientific devices of the probe during the period between February 9 and May 22, 2021.

The first batch of data included unique images of Mars, making unprecedented observations about the behavior of the gases in the atmosphere of the red planet, and the interactions that occur between them, and these observations show significant differences in the abundance of both atomic oxygen and carbon monoxide in the upper atmosphere of Mars on the day side of the planet. It also reveals structures that were not expected in terms of size and complexity, and will have an impact on currently known scientific models of the Martian atmosphere, as well as on scientists’ understanding of its changes and interactions.

In the first 10 days of making this data available to the global scientific community and the public through the data center within the project’s website, approximately 2 terabytes were downloaded, including 1.5 terabytes of data from the exploration camera carried by the probe on board.

The “Hope Probe” carries three innovative scientific devices: the “EXI Digital Exploration Camera”, which captures high-resolution color images of Mars, and is also used to measure ice and ozone in the lower atmosphere. And the “EMIRS Infrared Spectrometer”, which measures temperatures and the distribution of dust, water vapor and ice clouds in the lower atmosphere, and the “Ultraviolet Spectrophotometer EMUS”, which measures oxygen and carbon monoxide in the thermal layer of Mars, and hydrogen and oxygen in the atmosphere. The outer shell of Mars.

The scientific mission of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the Hope Probe, focuses on collecting data and monitoring observations that help study the relationship between the upper and lower layers of the Martian atmosphere, allowing the scientific community to form a comprehensive picture of the Martian climate and its atmosphere at different times of the day and throughout the seasons of the year. Martian.

The “Hope Probe” is currently continuing in its planned scientific orbit around Mars, which ranges between 20 and 43,000 kilometers with a tilt toward Mars of 25 degrees, giving it a unique ability to complete one orbit around the planet every 55 hours, and capture comprehensive observations from the planet every nine days.

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project “Probe of Hope” is the culmination of knowledge transfer and development efforts, which began in 2006, which saw Emirati engineers work with scientific partners from all over the world to develop satellite design and engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The “Hope Probe” carries three innovative scientific devices To monitor the atmosphere of Mars.

The “Probe of Hope” weighs about 1,350 kilograms, equivalent to a small SUV, and was designed and developed by the engineers of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in cooperation with academic partners, including the “Atmospheric and Space Physics Laboratory” at the University of Colorado “in Boulder”, and the University of Colorado. Arizona State, and the University of California, Berkeley.

