The UAE Mars Exploration Project has attracted more global scientific interest, with the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Arizona publishing detailed reports on the UAE Project to explore Mars «The Hope Probe», the first project led by an Arab country to explore planets, considering that it constitutes a pioneering contribution to serving the global scientific community And human knowledge.

The global interest in the “Hope Probe” is an indication of the leadership of the scientific mission undertaken by the UAE to explore the planet Mars, and clearly reflects the growing role of the UAE in international forums, and its contribution to providing knowledge and science to serve humanity.

According to a scientific report, published on the website of the University of Colorado Boulder, the US, that the UAE project to explore Mars aims to inspire and prepare generations of Emirati engineers and scientists, and provide them with the opportunities and knowledge necessary to enrich human knowledge and work towards a promising future for all.

The report sheds light on the most difficult stage in the historic Al-Amal probe journey, which is represented in 27 minutes in which the probe reduces its speed from 121,000 km / h to 18,000 km / h An hour, to enter the orbit of the planet Mars, tomorrow, after which he begins his scientific missions to collect data about the planet’s atmosphere.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, said in the report that “one of the objectives of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project (The Hope Probe) is to stimulate youth and enhance scientific potential, especially in the field of space sciences, and we have seen a qualitative shift in ambitions. Our students in the UAE, and we have seen great interest in the project at the regional level. ”

Dr. Daniel Baker, Director of the Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder, said: “(The Hope Probe) will be able to present a comprehensive study on the climate of Mars, and present it for the first time to the scientific complex.”

The report mentioned a set of technical details about the process of entering the “Probe of Hope” into the capture orbit around Mars, and how it would conduct this process automatically and without any human intervention.

“We are fortunate to have worked on this project, and everything looks very good at the moment,” Pete Wethnell, of the University of Colorado, was quoted by the report during a recent press conference.

“The probe can fly over a specific geographical spot on the surface of the planet and study the atmosphere above it at different times of the day,” the report cited a statement by Professor David Breen, a researcher in the laboratory and associate professor of astrophysics and planetary sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder.

In turn, the website of the American University of Arizona published a detailed report on the UAE project to explore Mars, “the Hope Probe”, indicating that the Hope Probe is the first project led by an Arab country to explore planets.

The website also quoted professor and specialist in planetary science at the University of Arizona, Philip Christensen: “Working with Emirati scientists and engineers on their first planetary exploration mission was a wonderful new experience for us, as they added a great deal of excitement and enthusiasm to the project and it was a pleasure working with them.”

• American Colorado Boulder: The birth of a new generation of Emirati scientists.

University of Arizona: Unprecedented information on the red planet.





