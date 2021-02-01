Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The digital reading in the missions of the Hope Probe to Mars shows the ability of the UAE to invest in the space industry sector to enhance the leadership of the national economy, which has become topping the global competitiveness lists in digitization, innovation and attracting investments, and in the ability to adapt to various global shifts and changes.

In the digital calculations of the economic effects of the Hope Probe, the UAE’s intrusion into the sectors of the space industries, in which international investments exceeded 22 billion dirhams, is a new starting point in the country’s record of achievements, as the mission comes in the context of the sustainable development constants sought by the state, in addition to it being an economic investment In the human capital, which is the Emirati toolkit for the post-oil era.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Head of the Digital Government of the Government of the United Arab Emirates, Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, said that during the journey of establishment, empowerment and accumulation of achievement over the past fifty years, the economy of the UAE was based on Oil. Thanks to wise and ambitious leadership visions, a model for sustainable development has been built in which it has become a pioneer in building sectoral and international partnerships based on merit, trust, diversity of resources and future-proofing efficiency.

He emphasized that the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to its scheduled orbit around Mars embodies the peak of the graphical line in the overall Emirati economic growth, which is targeted in the “Vision 2021”, as the probe will collect data about the planet’s atmosphere, data that is expected on Earth by a global scientific community that collects More than 200 academic and research institutions.

Similarly, in the investment importance, or more, that the Emirati Hope Probe in this achievement embodies a source of inspiration, not only for Emirati youth, but for the entire world and inspiration in the sense of the high charge of renewing human hope, which has been alternated in recent years by pandemics of terror, want and epidemics that generate despair.

And if the identity and soft power of the Emirates were strengthened over the first half of the country’s centenary, with a bundle of economic achievements in which the country became a present and the gateway to the Middle East and North Africa, then it now adds to this soft power a message of hope stamped by the seals of technological progress, investment polarization, ambition, security, tolerance and solvency in exporting Technology.

In numbers, the UAE satellite industry, including Al-Amal, is adding qualitative development in the broadband communications industry for consumers, and its outputs provide new Emirati exports in managed services, and data analyzes resulting from Earth observation. It also qualifies the country’s economy with new types of employment working in the satellite media industry, manufacturing navigation equipment and applications, commercial space research, manufacturing small satellites, in addition to space mining, whose potential material value is estimated at more than 100 trillion US dollars, noting that the material value of the sector is on Earth is about 1.7 trillion dollars.

The UAE has entered the membership of the G20 club in many sectors; Therefore, its membership now achieved in the Mars Exploration Club and the building of potential human settlements in it is sufficient to increase the strength and prestige of the Emirati identity, and in the competitiveness of its economy by diversifying resources, and in participating in making the future from a position of leadership, innovation and trust, and in enabling the UAE Vision 2071 with an economy that possesses the strength of sustainability. document.