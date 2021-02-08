On this Tuesday, at 7:42 pm UAE time, the “Hope Probe” will enter the orbit of the Red Planet (Mars), so that we and the world will be on a remarkable historical date with an exceptional event in all meanings, which has been waiting for seven months, starting from the date of its launch on the twentieth of July the past. There is no doubt that it is a defining moment fraught with passionate emotions that will continue to rise throughout the successive scientific stages that the probe will pass from this evening to the stage of completing the mission and succeeding in receiving “the first ever complete picture of the Martian atmosphere,” according to officials at the Center Mohammed bin Rashid for space science in the country.

Today, the United Arab Emirates will win the race by reaching its probe, which is the first to enter the capture orbit, and is the closest to the Red Planet. A scientific step like this in space means giant steps on Earth for the UAE and the world. This is what we find summarized with eloquent words by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said, on the occasion: “Exiting the Earth’s gravitational field is entering a new stage in the history of our scientific achievements.”

The Hope Probe will provide humanity with historically unprecedented information about Mars. The red planet, according to scientific studies, is similar to the Earth in terms of its availability of factors that are likely to allow life on its surface, such as oxygen and water, but its climate has changed over time, and always according to scientific studies, due to natural factors that reduced the ratio of the two elements, which made it lose the advantage of the possibility of life. on him.

The United Arab Emirates did not want its scientific questions to be a repetition of the questions of others who had sought the Red Planet about its secrets. Rather, it wanted for its new questions, distinction and leadership .. that is, new questions previously uninformed by any party in the field. This is what was revealed and included in the lengthy discussions that took place over the years that preceded the realization of the idea of ​​the “Hope Probe”, which was born during one of the ministerial retreats of 2014. But what will the “Hope Probe” present at the domestic level to the UAE?

It will constitute a major change in the national development process by entering the space sector from its widest gates, especially in the field of knowledge economy, so that the UAE becomes a knowledge-producing country, able to consolidate its position in the international community, as an active country and a contributor to the progress of mankind.