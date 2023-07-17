The Emirates Mars Exploration Project revealed the eighth installment of a series of scientific data on the Martian atmosphere, which provides important developments that enhance understanding of the weather of the Red Planet.

The latest set of data adds to previously released datasets’ crucial insights into the transition between Martian seasons, by covering the end of the planet’s dust storm season, with the entry of a new year during the northern hemisphere vernal equinox.

The scientific team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project confirmed the uniqueness of this great achievement, which reflects the efficiency of the probe in providing daily coverage that no other mission was able to achieve during this extended period and throughout the Martian year, as we can monitor and analyze seasonal shifts on the red planet.

The new observations will enable scientists and researchers to deepen their study of the seasonal shifts on Mars, and gain a deeper insight into the annual changes. The Hope Probe is the first scientific mission to be able to provide accurate daily coverage of weather conditions from the surface to the tip of the atmosphere of Mars.

The eighth batch of data, which was collected during the period between the first of last December to February 28, 2023, for the first and second level data, and the first from September to November 30, 2022 for the third level data, included a set of high-definition observations on the movement of clouds (December 28, 2022, and 6 And 15 and 31 last January, and 7, 12 and 23 last February), and dust movement (4, 5 and 18 December 2022).

The rich images and data will provide valuable insights for scientists and researchers to understand the different atmospheric factors on Mars and their effects on its climate and environment.

This batch includes, for the first time, EMUS Level III halo products, which contain information about the distribution of elongated clouds of hydrogen and oxygen atoms surrounding Mars, and their escape into space.

And with the eighth batch of data, the “Probe of Hope” for the Emirates Mars Exploration Project revealed a large set of data amounting to 2.9 terabytes about the atmosphere of Mars through the Scientific Data Center.

Since the arrival of the “Probe of Hope” in its orbit, the Emirates Mars Exploration Project has made significant contributions to the international scientific community, as it published 18 scientific and research papers in international and prestigious scientific journals, which support the studies of researchers and scientists around the world, and promote the growth of research conducted by Emirati students, scientists and researchers.