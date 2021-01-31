The Hope Probe … a march that conquered the challenges and established the “no impossible” approach

The march of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “Probe of Hope,” was adorned with a set of achievements that came amid challenges that the project team faced and succeeded in transforming them into opportunities to confirm that “the impossible” has become an established Emirati approach.

With the approaching date of the “Probe of Hope” reaching its orbit around Mars on the ninth of next February, the Emirates News Agency “WAM”, in the following report, monitors the progress of the project and the most prominent challenges it faced and the achievements that resulted from it.

The rational leadership of the state announced the UAE project to explore Mars, “Probe of Hope,” in 2014, to be the largest scientific national strategic initiative of its kind, and for the UAE to be the first Arab country to send a space mission to the Red Planet in a way that contributes to enriching the global scientific community and serving humanity.

The “Hope Probe” – the first Arab project to explore other planets – carries a message of hope to all the peoples of the region to revive the history rich in Arab and Islamic achievements in science and embodies the ambition of the UAE and its leadership’s continuous endeavor to challenge and overcome the impossible and establish this trend as an established value in the identity of the state and the culture of its people, as it promises. Emirati contribution in shaping and making a promising future for humanity.

The time period to complete the project and its cost constituted one of the most prominent challenges and achievements of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, as it took only 6 years to develop, while similar Mars missions take 10 to 12 years.

The “Hope Probe” team has also succeeded in adhering to the project’s budget, which has been set at $ 200 million, which is considered the lowest compared to similar projects, making it a model of speed in completion and efficiency in managing resources.

Despite the global pandemic of the new Korna virus “Covid-19” … the project overcame another challenge, and the transfer of the Hope probe from Dubai to the Tanegashima base in Japan was accomplished with brilliant success. Reflecting the efficiency of the national cadres work team based on the project and confirming the success of the state’s vision in qualifying the people of the country to lead The helm of strategic projects in the state.

The process of moving the probe, in light of the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, included the division of the work team of transporting the Hope probe into 3 teams, where the first team arrived in Japan on April 6, 2020, after which it was quarantined and then left to receive the probe .. while the second team arrived with the probe. On April 21 of the same year, another reserve team was formed, and was present in the UAE to provide urgent support and assistance if necessary.

The journey to transport the Hope probe from Dubai to the space launch site on Tanegashima Island in Japan took more than 83 hours and passed through three very delicate major stages that required the activation of specific scientific procedures and the provision of integrated logistical conditions to ensure the optimal completion of the probe transfer.

The Emirati cadres team went on a journey full of challenge, achievement and passion for science while in Japan, in preparation for the launch of the Hope Probe from the space station on Tanegashima Island in Japan.

The team worked around the clock to complete the latest preparations according to a strictly defined schedule, and was constantly keen to test all functions of the spacecraft before its take-off date, including communication systems, software, navigation, remote control and command in addition to power and propulsion systems, as well as conducting tests for scientific devices on the probe. Before its successful launch on July 20, 2020 at 01:58 am UAE time.

The Hope Probe to explore Mars project is led by a team of about 200 engineers and researchers working in various scientific, technical, engineering and administrative disciplines. Female participation in this project reached 34 percent of the work team.

During the process of preparing the Al-Amal probe, the team succeeded in achieving a number of scientific achievements that reflected the keenness to enhance the scientific capabilities and competence of the national engineering cadres working on the project, as well as to establish a culture of innovation.

In this regard, 66 pieces of the probe were manufactured in the UAE, in addition to 200 modern technical designs that were created during the work on the probe. 60,000 students were also involved in the project’s outputs and went through various scientific and educational programs, in addition to the completion of 87 scientific papers.

The probe team at the ground station inside the country has also succeeded in developing a means of communication with two-way radio waves with the probe to overcome the challenge of the infinite distances that it will travel on its journey to Mars.

It is noteworthy that the Hope probe, upon its successful arrival in the orbit of Mars, will provide for the first time a complete picture of the atmosphere of the planet Mars and collect more than 1000 gigabytes of new data on the Red Planet to be deposited in the scientific data center in the UAE, and the work team will index and analyze the data to be then shared Free of charge with the scientific community interested in the science of Mars around the world in order to serve human knowledge.