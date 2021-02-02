Dubai (Union)

With the Probe of Hope approaching the orbit of Mars, the dream of the success of the first space mission led by an Arab country to explore the planets is about to turn into a reality and a tangible reality, so that the UAE becomes the fifth country in the world to achieve this historic achievement, and although the probe was able to overcome many challenges, but The next stages of his historical mission are the most difficult and dangerous.

Since its inception as a mere idea that was put forward in the government retreat held by the UAE government at the end of 2013 on Sir Bani Yas Island, among other ideas to celebrate in a distinctive way the fiftieth National Day in 2021, the Emirates Mars Exploration Project “The Hope Probe” has gone through many challenges, risks and difficulties, and has witnessed It is also a busy march of qualitative achievements through which the work team was able to turn challenges into milestones of success, added to a record of achievements written by the sons and daughters of the United Arab Emirates from the young national cadres working on the project in letters of light in the history books.

Despite this busy march that the Hope Probe went through for 7 continuous years of overcoming difficulties and challenges and turning the impossible into possible, yet the probe that is currently penetrating space at a speed of more than 121 thousand kilometers per hour is a few days away from reaching its target around the orbit of the Red Planet, It will face the most difficult challenge, which is the process of slowing its speed on its own and without direct human intervention to 18,000 kilometers per hour, in preparation for its entry into the capture orbit around Mars, before moving later – if this process succeeds – to the scientific orbit, and then starting its scientific mission to collect Data and information that humans have not previously accessed about the red planet, which is most similar to Earth in the solar system.

The mission of the probe will continue throughout a full Martian year, with the Earth’s calculations amounting to 687 days, in which it collects more than 1000 gigabytes of data that will be shared for free with the scientific community and those interested in space from universities and research centers around the world.

Strategic plan

Since the birth of the “Hope Probe” as a mere idea in the ministerial retreat 7 years ago, the rational leadership of the state adopted it immediately with its forward-looking vision, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, directed the study of the idea, And it turned into a strategic plan in which the project was planned in all its aspects to design, manufacture and launch the probe, so that its arrival to the Red Planet coincides with the golden jubilee of the UAE.

The wise leadership of the state in its direction to explore Mars was inspired by the dream of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, when he said: “Space flights are proud of which every person on earth is proud of, because they embody faith in God and his power, and we feel. Being Arabs that we have a great role in this project and in this research, and we are proud of the tremendous progress in space science, thanks to the rules established by Arab scientists hundreds of years ago, and we hope that peace will prevail and people will realize the dangers that threaten them because of the delay. ”The founding father showed great interest With a passion for space science and a passion for learning about its new developments, its achievements and its applications, this was embodied in his meeting in the early 1970s with the officials of the historic Apollo mission by NASA to explore the moon.

National initiative

On the sixteenth of July 2014, sending a probe to explore Mars turned from an idea that was subject to careful study and planning to a strategic national initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the State The Council of Ministers and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, under the name of the Emirates Project to explore Mars, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum chose the name “The Hope Probe”, as a message of hope from the UAE to the youth and peoples of the region.

The launch of the UAE Mars Exploration Project, the Hope Probe, is the culmination of efforts to transfer and develop knowledge that began in 2006 at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. It is the result of close cooperation between a team of Emirati scientists, researchers and engineers and international partners to develop the capabilities needed to design and engineer space missions. The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has been mandated by the UAE government to manage and implement all phases of the project, while the Emirates Space Agency is responsible for the overall supervision of the project.