Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the “Probe of Hope”, issued 2.1 terabytes of data about the atmosphere of Mars and through the Scientific Data Center at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, by publishing the seventh batch of scientific data, as the “Probe of Hope” completed 1017 days after its launch. to the red planet. The scientific team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project revealed a series of new data for the smaller Mars moon, Deimos, which were captured using the probe’s three scientific instruments during its passage to the closest point to the moon, at a distance of only about 100 km, which is the closest to a spacecraft since the Viking mission in 2008. 1977. The seventh batch of new scientific data on the atmosphere of Mars was collected by the Infrared Spectrometer (EMIRS), the Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS), and the Digital Exploration Camera (EXI), during the period from September 1 to November 30, 2022 .

The seventh batch of data includes high-definition observations of the movement of dust taken by the Digital Exploration Camera (EXI), and the data of the Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS) shows the first observation of stellar occultation in the extreme ultraviolet wavelength, as the device captured data on the passage of Starlight through the Martian atmosphere, which contributed to the collection of data on the densities of carbon dioxide and other gases, and their vertical distributions.

The new data package also includes an experiment conducted by the scientific team of the “Probe of Hope” using the ultraviolet spectrometer (EMUS) to monitor a star in the device’s field of view by rotating the spacecraft repeatedly, with the aim of ensuring the accuracy of the alignment and refining knowledge of the device’s orientation.

The Hope Probe rotates, as planned, in an elliptical orbit between 20,000 and 43,000 km, with an inclination towards Mars at an angle of 25 degrees, with slight changes that contribute to supporting additional observations of the Deimos moon, and the probe completes one cycle around the planet every 55 An hour, as it records an integrated set of data for Mars every 9 days as part of its mission to map the atmosphere of the Red Planet.

The “Probe of Hope” carries 3 innovative scientific devices, which are the Digital Exploration Camera, which takes high-resolution color images of Mars, and is also used to measure ice and ozone in the lower atmosphere, and the infrared spectrometer, which measures temperatures and the distribution of dust, water vapor and ice clouds in Mars. The troposphere, ultraviolet spectrophotometer, measures oxygen and carbon monoxide in the Martian thermosphere and hydrogen and oxygen in the Martian exosphere. The Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the “Probe of Hope”, has published 13 scientific and research papers on the probe’s data, in specialized international scientific journals, since its arrival in its orbit, which confirms the importance of this information to researchers and scientists around the world, and Emirati students and researchers have also benefited greatly from it. These data in furtherance of their relevant specialized research.