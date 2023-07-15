The hope It’s “creluctance or optimistic feeling about what things will get better in the futureit implies trust and faith where current circumstances or difficulties may change for the better. Hope can also have a positive impact on our emotional well-being and health.

speaking of the healtha study by one of the 100 most influential people in the world -Times magazine-, the biologist and academic David Sinclair -writer of Lifespan: Why We Age-and Why We Don’t Have To-, who is in charge of the laboratory of Harvard University, states that the old age instead of considering it a common and natural process, we must approach it as a disease and it can be curable through solutions that combine the use of biotechnological, pharmaceutical and artificial intelligence -investigative processes- that will be available soon for consumers to increase their awareness. Life expectancy.

What if we could add 40 more years of health to our lives? In a couple of years a new market will be born, that of products to eliminate cells that make us age, to make those wrinkles disappear. According to Peter H. Diamandis, president of the X Prize Foundation, we are getting closer, in which 100 years is the new 60. What could we do, create or explore with 40 more years of life? It would be interesting to ask Elon Musk.

The evolution of the world It is constant, just as in the year 2000 the largest companies in the world were energy companies and they are not anymore. Today they are the technological ones -Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon- and by 2040 it is predicted that they will be those related to longevity and rejuvenation, for a reason, all the technological giants are investing their resources in regenerative medicine and health, which is valued by Merrill Lynch in the tens of billions of dollars and could soon be in the hundreds of billions.

In the same way, governments and their policies will have to readjust to keep pace with scientific discoveries. We will have to think about new generationsin his age retirementwhich is currently 65 years. However, if life expectancy increases according to these new studies, a big problem would be getting the labor plant to keep the adults. I wonder, what country or society could bear the cost of pension for 35 years?

the market of longevity and rejuvenation It is a reality, people will spend more years without working, young people will surely demand to rethink the current pension model, governments will have to reform in terms of artificial intelligence, genetics and health, and companies will begin to investigate, invest and develop the industry and its products for this new market that they have just launched.

