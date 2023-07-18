Unfortunately for him there was nothing more to be done

Maurice DiQuinzio it was a 68-year-old hiker who died after falling into a canal, while he was walking in the mountains. They searched for him for a long time, hoping to find him alive. But the Roman hiker was already dead when rescuers found him. He was in the mountains of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

The search for the 68-year-old Roman hiker began on Saturday 15 July. No one had heard from him for hours. THE family had lost contact with himafter the man had gone out for a hike in the mountains, never returning.

The police forces immediately followed in his footsteps, following the path of the Celestial Way, between Lusevera and Taipana, in the province of Udine, which he had decided to undertake that day. He had to meet up with another hiker to go to lunch. When the friend didn’t see him coming he immediately did called the emergency services.

The man was mountain expertwas his passion. She had taken a well-trodden path that day, but suddenly lost it and fell into a ditch. The hope was to find him alive, perhaps wounded, but still alive.

His body, however, was found lifeless under path 711, at an altitude of 900 meters above sea level. That section is infamous for other accidents involving other hikers.

Rescuers found the lifeless body of Maurizio Di Quinzio in a canal, under the path traveled

When the rescuers identified the body from a distance, they immediately understood that there was nothing they could do for him. They recovered the body and transferred it to the nearby hospital morgue.

The judicial authorities will have to decide whether or not to order an autopsy on the body of the 68-year-old Roman hiker who lost his life in the mountains of Friuli Venezia Giulia. Terrible news for the family members, after hours of apprehension in which they always hoped to be able to find Maurizio alive again.