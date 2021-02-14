Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Mars is one of the complex planets in the solar system, and an amazing model for all scientific studies. The missions sent to the Red Planet seek to solve many mysterious issues. The Hope Mission Probe aims to study the causes of the disappearance of the upper layer of the Martian atmosphere.

The red color, which is acquired by the surface of Mars, is due to its richness in metallic elements rich in iron, especially those that make up the rust (oxides), and the dust present in it is composed of minerals that are expelled from it.

Previous scientific studies of Mars exploration indicate that there are rocks and sand inside the Danielson Crater, a crater about 42 miles or 67 kilometers in diameter on Mars.

The rocks were formed millions or billions of years ago when loose sediments settled in the crater, and periodic changes in sediment properties made some layers more resistant to erosion than others.

Studies have also shown the recent discovery of a gas, hydrogen chloride, which is the first gas present in the atmosphere of Mars, and its appearance is related to the seasonal changes that occur on the surface of Mars, and the atmosphere of Mars may not seem a very important thing to study, but it can still act as an indicator of processes Taking place on the planet’s surface. In their studies, the researchers revealed that measurements of the ratio of deuterium to hydrogen in the planet’s atmosphere indicate massive water losses throughout the planet’s history, which supports the idea that Mars was rich in water and possibly supported the huge lakes, rivers and oceans on its surface.

It is noteworthy that the planet Mars at the present time its surface is dry, dusty and arid, and there is some water trapped in the ice near its poles.

Despite many scientific missions to the planet Mars, the mission of the Hope Probe is the first of its kind in a comprehensive study of the climate of Mars and its various layers of atmosphere when it reaches the Red Planet on a mission that will last for one Martian year and will help answer major scientific questions about the Martian atmosphere. And the causes of the loss of hydrogen and oxygen gases from its atmosphere. In addition to studying the causes of the disappearance of the upper layer of the Martian atmosphere by tracking the behavior and path of exit of hydrogen and oxygen atoms, which form the basic units for forming water molecules.

The mission of the Hope Probe aims to investigate the relationship between the lower and upper layers of the atmosphere on Mars, and to provide the first picture of its kind in the world about how the Martian atmosphere changes throughout the day and between the seasons of the year, in addition to monitoring weather phenomena on the planet’s surface, such as dust storms, Temperature changes, as well as the diversity of climate patterns according to its varied topography. To uncover the reasons behind the erosion of the surface of Mars, and to search for any relationships between the current weather and the ancient climatic conditions of the red planet.