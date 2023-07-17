“The hope industry is the truest expression of the essence of giving. Every effort we make to help a homeless or poor child will make a difference in the future. I believe that every person can be one of the makers of hope, so I hope that he will find his way to that, and not deprive himself of this pure happiness.” With this wish and this belief in the ability of every person to give, the Iraqi Hisham Al-Dhahabi, winner of the “Hope Makers” award, began in its first session in 2008. 2017 speaking of his greatest achievement, describing his honor by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as a dream that came true, and the unique defining moment in the course of his humanitarian and charitable work that will remain engraved in his memory – as he said – until forever.

Hisham Al-Dhahabi holds several titles, but “The Maker of Hope” is the most precious, most influential and inspiring title – according to his description – to complete his journey with giving in order to change the lives of hundreds of orphaned, poor and homeless children, integrate them into society and enable them to build themselves and obtain a real opportunity in education and knowledge achievement. And positive participation in building a better future for their society and Mesopotamia.

While the “Hope Makers” initiative continues to receive applications for candidacy for its fourth session for the year 2023, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on June 12, Hisham Al-Dhahabi recalls unforgettable details from the first session. 2017, which attracted 65,000 nominations, when hundreds of children in Iraq were watching him in the finals, and sending him their pictures as they stared in front of the screens, praying to God for his victory, or for them to win – as he put it – the dream prize, as a huge push for a safer and more secure life. And hoping for a future worthy of their humanity.

After being honored in 2017, Al-Dhahabi was able to raise his humanitarian work to new heights, and he was inspired by the “Hope Makers” award, a mini-competition he called “The Golden Dream”, to help others – as he says – to experience the feeling that honor and appreciation gives him when doing any charitable work, and he happily tells how The award changed his life and the lives of hundreds of orphans and the elderly, and enabled him to fulfill an old promise he made to himself to build a large orphanage after working for years through a rented house. He says: “The award fulfilled our dream of building the most beautiful house in Iraq.”

Hisham Al-Dhahabi recalls the beginnings of his humanitarian work when he decided in 2004 to shelter homeless children in his house and later succeeded in receiving 33 of them, before moving later, with the support of donors who share his desire to create hope, to establish the “Iraqi House for Creativity”, where he succeeded in Graduating 150 creative children and saving them from an unknown fate, and the number has now reached 580 children.

Al-Dhahabi speaks proudly after the “Hope Makers” award granted him the ability to build “the most beautiful house in Iraq” and to shelter 80 children under 15 and 22 young men, who are students in the preparatory stage and in colleges and institutes, in addition to providing services to 1,000 orphan girls, including educational sponsorships, And all their expenses and needs, and is currently taking care of the study and needs of 350 children outside the home.

Al-Dhahabi considers that giving is a continuous journey, and that creating hope and dedication in serving the needy will inspire others to continue the journey, citing a special achievement he achieved after winning the award, as he was able to open a home for the elderly run by young men who previously lived in the “most beautiful house in Iraq”, and they are today They watch over the comfort of the elderly through a team they formed under the name “Gedo at Your Service”, with the aim of searching for homeless children or homeless elderly people.

With great confidence, Hisham Al-Dhahabi talks about his plans to expand humanitarian work after the tremendous momentum created by winning the “Hope Makers” award, and his transition from one success to another, represented in a horizontal extension outside Baghdad, as he opened four branches of the House in the cities of Babylon, Wasit, Basra and Mosul, sponsoring about 750 children, and last June he was able to achieve another dream to support orphaned youth by opening “Baghdad Gate”, an ambitious project that attracts 50 orphan youth who run fast food stores, and it has become a well-known destination in the capital, and Al-Dhahabi still dreams of more.

The “Hope Makers” award gave him great support at all levels inside Iraq, and it also made known his humanitarian projects outside his country, as many contact him to benefit from his long experience in this field, stressing that the house he opened in Baghdad after winning the award has become a popular destination for diplomats visiting Iraq. Arabs and public figures, and that this fame gives him more responsibility to advance his work.

Hisham Al-Dhahabi calls for intensive participation in the new session of “Makers of Hope” for the year 2023, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, sending a message to everyone concerned with helping others: “Do not think about winning, but rather about participating, as it is a victory.” By itself, a tribute to humanity, and any work, no matter how small, can contribute to saving a needy family or an orphan child.

• Hisham Al-Dhahabi provided educational sponsorships, expenses, and needs for 1,000 orphan girls, and is currently sponsoring the education of 350 children outside the home.