Today, April 14, a round countdown begins: 100 days until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which continue to be called that even though the pandemic pushed them to 2021. At this point, there is little doubt that the competition is going to be held, despite the fact that the virus has not yet been defeated. Yes, they await us some different and atypical games, and not only because of its location in an odd year. To begin with, the Government of Japan confirmed in March that there will be no foreign audience, and we’ll see how many Japanese fans will finally be able to attend the facilities. Bubbles and restrictions will be very strict, always with “the priority of guaranteeing the safety of the athletes and the Japanese people”, as he repeats Thomas Bach, the IOC President.

Elite sport has already gotten used to competing no supporters in the stands, is still orphaned of one of the hallmarks of its essence, a shocking image of ice that will be transferred to the festival of Olympism. But it must be seen from another perspective, even as a lesser evil, no matter how much it shocks us and may sadden us. The Olympic Games are a global event that brings together participants from 206 countries, stateless on the fringes, in a number close to the 11,000 athletes. If your organization does well this summer, even in the midst of a pandemic, a message of light will be launched to the world. Survival and improvement. Whatever happens, these Games are already historic. And Tokyo is to be applauded, because it has decided to move on, after an investment of almost 10,000 million euros and direct losses of more than 3,000. There is an audience that will remain faithful, the 3,000 million viewers worldwide. For all of them, and for the rest of humanity, they will be, as he says Alejandro Blanco, “a song of hope”.